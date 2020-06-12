The Arizona Department of Transportation says it is planning additional overnight ramp closures on Interstate 19 at Mariposa Road in Nogales next week.
The closures of the northbound I-19 onramp are scheduled to occur nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Tuesday, June 16, and continuing through the morning of Friday, June 19, ADOT said.
Motorists can access northbound I-19 at Grand Avenue or Western Avenue while the restrictions are in place.
These overnight closures will follow a previously announced, weekend-long closure of the northbound onramp to I-19 at Mariposa Road that’s set to run from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12 until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 15.
The closures are meant to allow crews to start laying the foundation for flyover ramps at the intersection of the interstate and Mariposa Road. also known as State Route 189.
ADOT has two other local roadwork projects planned for the coming days that will result in lane restrictions:
• Motorists on north- and southbound I-19 in Rio Rico should expect alternating lane restrictions Sunday, June 14, for pavement preservation work. Crews will complete a fog seal between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Rio Rico Drive to Palo Parado Road. One lane will be open in each direction.
• Motorists on north- and southbound Frontage Road in Amado and Arivaca should expect alternating lane restrictions Monday, June 15, for pavement preservation work. Crews will complete a fog seal between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Agua Linda Road to Arivaca Road. One lane will remain open at all times.