The Arizona Department of Transportation is temporarily relaxing weight limits on semi trucks around the state, saying the move will help get important products to where they’re needed during the COVID-19 crisis.
ADOT will let trucks carrying “essential supplies” operate at up to 90,000 pounds without an overweight permit, according to a news release issued by the agency on Tuesday. That’s up from the regular limit of 80,000 pounds.
The measure is set to expire on April 30, but could be extended, according to ADOT spokesman Ryan Harding.
“Today’s commonsense action will help ensure that our grocery stores are stocked and that our medical professionals and emergency responders have the equipment they need to stay safe,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in the news release.
But the move also means that trucks carrying imported produce won’t need to pay overweight permit fees when they cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Previously, overweight trucks paid $75 at the border, with the money split among the state, counties and cities where the permits are issued.
The release states that the new rules apply to cargo loads that qualify as “direct assistance to COVID-19 relief efforts as outlined in a recent federal emergency declaration.” That includes medical supplies related to COVID-19, supplies necessary for community safety and food and household items.
The City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County each received more than $913,000 from overweight fees in 2019, according to data from the state treasurer. That includes $116,600 each for permits issued in April 2019 alone.
But County Supervisor Bruce Bracker said he’s not too worried about the lost funding.
“Through the crisis, we’re better off making a small concession,” he said.
“It’s a dedicated revenue stream for transportation infrastructure,” Bracker added, “and the county basically only uses it for transportation infrastructure that touches the industry.”
The appropriate use of overweight permit fee revenues has been a source of debate in the past, with the county and city offering taking different approaches to spending the funds. But neither local government has used the money for general fund spending.
Nogales City Manager Eddie Johnson and Mayor Arturo Garino didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the new ADOT rules.
While the change will cut costs for some local importers, it’s not likely to have a major impact on the volume of products that area produce businesses ship out from warehouses in Nogales and Rio Rico, said Jaime Chamberlain, chairman of the Greater Nogales-Santa Cruz County Port Authority and owner of the produce distributor J-C Distributing.
That’s because most produce trucks leaving the local area are headed for other states, he said, so they’ll still have to comply with a federal 80,000-pound weight limit.
“This is more for intrastate commerce,” Chamberlain said.
“If you have a distribution center, say in Phoenix, and you want to deliver up to Flagstaff,” he explained, “they can load up to 90,000 pounds, whereas before they couldn’t (load as much weight). But for us, it doesn’t make a difference, really.”
In the news release, ADOT also said that it had reopened two rest areas on Interstate 17 and one on Interstate 40 to provide parking, toilets and hand-washing facilities for commercial truck drivers.