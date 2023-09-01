A rezoning proposal that would make way for a new housing development on the west side of Tubac has moved one step closer to authorization.
On Aug. 24, the County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezoning request for an approximately 64-acre property southwest of Exit 34 in Tubac. The plan would remove all existing commercial designations and rezone to residential, multifamily and general rural.
Now that the Planning and Zoning Commission has given its approval, the application moves forward to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors for the final vote on the proposal.
“We’re not done with the process after this,” Rory Juneman, the attorney representing the landowners, said during the meeting. “The Board of Supervisors can change things. If there’s still things we need to adjust, we still have the ability to do so.”
As it stands, according to Juneman, the rezoning proposal seeks to reclassify 26.3 acres to R-1 residential zoning to make way for roughly 20 one-acre ranch homes; 13.6 acres to multifamily for approximately 62 townhomes; and leave 24 acres as undeveloped, general rural zoning.
Information from the County Assessor’s Office shows that the land is owned by Don Partners LLC and Tubac Legacy Project LLC. According to data from the Arizona Corporation Commission, the managers of the Tubac Legacy Group are Todd Harrison, Rudy Dabdoub and Rori Wailes. The board members for Don Partners are Tubac Legacy Project, Blue Iguana LLC and Jose Padilla.
When the rezoning plans were first shared with the community during a public outreach meeting in May, the proposal was met with loud opposition: dozens of residents expressed concerns over the quality and value of the houses that would be constructed, as well as the kind of residents that would buy those homes.
During a study session of the proposal before the Planning and Zoning Commission in late July, residents seemed more focused on other concerns, such as the preservation of open space and the kind of sewage system the houses would have.
And by last week’s meeting, only two residents voiced unresolved concerns about the rezoning proposal. Clem Shute and Homero Lopez, both members of the Santa Cruz Valley Citizens Council, asked the commissioners to table to vote for a future meeting.
‘Thoughtful and thorough’
Shute said the rezoning proposal was made public during a time when most Tubac residents aren’t actually living in the village. He added that the citizens council had invited the rezoning applicants to speak at the council’s next meeting in September to further discuss and resolve any concerns with the proposal.
“This is the largest thing to happen in Tubac in quite a while,” Shute told the commissioners. “The applicant has agreed to come to our meeting and present. If any issues come up at that meeting… we’ll come back and bring them to your attention.”
But Harrison, one of the landowners behind the proposal, said they’ve been transparent throughout the application process and listened to residents’ concerns.
“When I hear us being asked to postpone our efforts and give another presentation because some people didn’t attend the meeting, it’s truly frustrating,” Harrison said. “We’ve been working on this for quite a long time. We feel that we’ve done this thoughtfully and thoroughly.”
Juneman noted that they had recorded the neighborhood meeting in May and provided a copy for the citizens council to share with local residents. Additionally, he said, the applicants had also made changes to their proposal as a direct result of listening to the community’s concerns.
Some of the changes in their proposal include strict regulations for outdoor lighting and architectural structures that align with Tubac characteristics; various levels of protection to ensure the general rural zoning is kept as natural, open space; and requiring that the development be managed by a homeowners association.
The developers who ultimately unfold the housing plans, Juneman said, will have to justify how their plans meet the regulations and requirements established by the rezoning proposal to ensure its integrity.
“We didn’t just hold these meetings just to hold them and not listen,” Juneman said. “We listened and we’ve responded and… we’ve made multiple changes to our presentation.”
After listening to residents’ concerns and the applicants’ outreach efforts, commissioner Randy Heiss said he believed the proposal had been formed with thought and care for the community.
“Eventually, somebody’s going to do something… and you won’t be able to stop it because they can do it by right,” Heiss said. “I think the community is going to be better off with the proposed development before us today, than the alternative.”
The commissioners unanimously approved to move the rezoning application forward, though it’s still not determined when the County Board of Supervisors will discuss the matter.