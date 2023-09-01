Tubac housing proposal

The shaded area on the map depicts a 64-acre land on the west side of Tubac, where developers are proposing to build a mix of attached townhouses and detached single-family homes.

 Map courtesy of Lazarus & Silvyn P.C.

A rezoning proposal that would make way for a new housing development on the west side of Tubac has moved one step closer to authorization.

On Aug. 24, the County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezoning request for an approximately 64-acre property southwest of Exit 34 in Tubac. The plan would remove all existing commercial designations and rezone to residential, multifamily and general rural.



