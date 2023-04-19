Constantine “Dino” Panousopoulos, a local property manager, produce importer and prominent landowner, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged participation in a years-long bribery scheme.
In an indictment filed April 13 at U.S. District Court in Tucson, prosecutors allege that Panousopoulos provided gifts and cash to former Santa Cruz County Assessor Felipe Fuentes in exchange for altered land classifications and tax valuations of Panousopoulos’ property. Nogales-based consultant Luis Manuel Flores allegedly acted as a middleman, helping Panousopoulos buy off Fuentes with thousands of dollars in cash.
Panousopoulos also rewarded Fuentes with the free use of his beachfront property in San Carlos, Sonora, as well as two ranch parcels in Santa Cruz County, according to the indictment.
“The purpose of the … scheme was for Panousopoulos and Flores unlawfully to benefit and enrich themselves through bribery,” the document alleges, adding that in doing so, the pair worked to “defraud and deprive the citizens of Santa Cruz County of their right to the honest services of Felipe Fuentes, the elected county assessor.”
Fuentes has already pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing; Flores was initially indicted in April 2022 and is scheduled to go to trial beginning June 27. He has pleaded not guilty.
The fact that Panousopoulos is alleged to have been the third major player in the scam is no surprise. Although he was not named in the first indictment accusing Flores and Fuentes, the document provided enough identifying details that the NI has named Panousopoulos in stories published about the case during the past year.
Even so, Grant Wille, a Tucson-based attorney representing Panousopoulos, expressed disappointment at the U.S. Attorney’s decision to pursue an indictment against his client, noting that Panousopoulos “has cooperated with the government’s investigation for over a year.”
“But an indictment is only an accusation,” Wille later pointed out.
The new indictment – called a “superseding” indictment since it replaces the one filed against Flores in April 2022 – means that a grand jury has determined that probable cause exists to charge both Panousopoulos and Flores, paving the way for criminal trials.
“We look forward to presenting the entirety of the facts and ultimately exonerating Mr. Panousopoulos,” Wille said.
What’s next
Court documents show that Wille’s office was served with a summons on April 17, notifying him that Panousopoulos had been charged in the superseding indictment with conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery and a violation of the Travel Act. The summons requires Panousopoulos to appear in court on the charges on May 5.
Panousopoulos, who is now in his 80s, is one of Santa Cruz County’s largest property owners, developing and managing warehouses, shopping plazas, trailer parks, apartment complexes and more, using companies such as Nogales Property Management, Delta Properties and Townhomes of Tubac. He is also known for his charity, particularly toward organizations working for the benefit of children.
Still, despite his outsized influence in the community, Panousopoulos maintains a relatively low profile. He also inspires a fair amount of resentment, particularly among other business owners who have privately grumbled that he’s received special treatment. The new indictment in the bribery case, though still only an accusation, is likely to serve as a confirmation for Panousopoulos’ critics, as well as for those in the community who distrust their local government.
And while the superseding indictment of April 13 rehashes a number of the allegations initially made in 2022 – this time with Panousopoulos’ name attached – it also presents new glimpses into the alleged quid pro quo among Panousopoulos, Flores and Fuentes. Once again, much of the purported evidence appears to have been gathered from surreptitious recordings of phone calls and in-person meetings.
What’s more, while only Panousopoulos, Flores and Fuentes are named as co-conspirators, the indictment alleges that “other individuals known and unknown to the grand jury” were also involved in the plot.
What’s new
The superseding indictment alleges several previously undisclosed criminal acts. It also mentions several new alleged participants – identified only as Persons A, B and C.
The alleged scheme stretches back to January of 2015, though the indictment notes the illegal activity could have started earlier.
That year, Fuentes reportedly classified multiple land parcels owned by Panousopoulos as “agricultural real property.” That categorization “substantially” lowered the parcels’ property value, allowing Panousopoulos to pay a reduced tax rate, according to the indictment.
This allegation had not been discussed in previous court documents, and the 26-page indictment does not explicitly disclose where the parcels are located within Santa Cruz County. Fuentes, however, allegedly used some of the ranch parcels, owned by Panousopoulos, for free, the indictment says.
As for the unnamed figures in the investigation, Person A is referred to as “a close associate of Fuentes and resident of Santa Cruz County who engaged in part-time ranching activity.” Person B is described as a “staff appraiser in the assessor’s office” who allegedly altered dozens of land parcels in Tubac for Panousopoulos’ benefit. And Person C is mentioned as a business partner of Panousopoulos, involved in developing Tubac townhomes.
The indictment describes these people’s actions in relation to the furtherance of the alleged Panousopoulos-Flores-Fuentes conspiracy, but does not specifically accuse them of a crime.
The townhomes
The April 13 indictment focuses a great deal on the year 2019 – purportedly a very active one for the bribery scheme.
That year, the indictment says, Panousopoulos appealed valuations on 11 properties, asking for reduced values, and, subsequently, reduced property tax rates. Fuentes reportedly reduced the valuations on 10 of those properties.
And, in April 2019, Panousopoulos and Person C reportedly discussed the valuation of land parcels in Tubac, where the pair intended to develop townhomes. On April 4, 2019, Person C emailed Panousopoulos about the lots.
“Good morning, Constantino,” Person C wrote, according to a transcription included in the indictment. “I think you mentioned something about Felipe adjusting the taxes on the lots to reflect purchase price?”
On April 17, Person C emailed Panousopoulos again about the townhomes.
“Dino,” the email from Person C allegedly said. “It looks like the assessor has the value on the lots at $2,478 per lot when they should be $639.28 per lot. I talked to [a staffer] from the assessor office and he told me that you had made an agreement with Felipe already as he agreed to adjust the assessed value due to utilities not being there.”
In the following days, two phone calls allegedly took place between Panousopoulos and Fuentes. Panousopoulos allegedly said Person B – the staffer at the assessor’s office – had delivered “really, really bad news” about taxes regarding the Tubac plots of land.
Several months later, the indictment alleges, Person B “individually reduced” the assessed values on 48 of the 60 plots of land in Tubac to $375, despite the fact that no formal appeal had been filed with the County Assessor’s Office.
Preston Mobile Homes
Also in 2019, Fuentes allegedly agreed to provide a letter inflating the value of the Panousopoulos-owned Preston Mobile Home Park on Congress Drive in Nogales.
At the time, it was anticipated that the Arizona Department of Transportation would purchase the land parcel for a project along Interstate 19. Increasing the valuation, prosecutors said, would allow Panousopoulos to gain more profit when selling the land.
The NI previously reported on this alleged arrangement between Fuentes and Panousopoulos, which included at least two apparently recorded phone calls. Person B – the staffer at the assessor’s office – also communicated with Fuentes on the matter, as did Flores.
At one point, Fuentes allegedly offered to write an opinion letter discussing an “estimated value” of the land parcel. Doing so, Fuentes allegedly told Flores, would allow Panousopoulos to present a higher value to ADOT without raising property taxes for the landowner.
Later, during a conversation with Flores, Fuentes disclosed a “dilemma” with Panousopoulos’ alleged middleman. Fuentes said his wife was graduating from an online college program in Minnesota, but needed money for a flight ticket, the indictment says.
“It would just be for the airplane,” Fuentes allegedly told Flores.
On June 28, Flores gave Fuentes $1,500 in cash, and on July 1, an account belonging to Fuentes reportedly purchased two tickets from Tucson to Minneapolis.
“I wanted to thank you for the money,” Fuentes allegedly told Panousopoulos during a phone call that November. “I had a very nice time with my wife.”
The concrete lot
Among the many local properties owned by Panousopoulos is a vast land parcel – situated between two of his warehouses and largely covered in concrete. The parcel, and the controversy surrounding it, was a central part of the original 2022 indictment and has resurfaced in the superseding indictment.
In 2018, the cement parcel was valued at $2 million by the County Assessor’s Office, according to federal prosecutors. That year, however, Fuentes allegedly whittled the value down to $1.3 million.
Panousopoulos, the prosecutors allege, was dissatisfied with that reduction, and continued to complain about having to pay taxes for the cement parcel. By late 2019, the parcel was still a sore point for Panousopoulos, the indictment states.
“It’s a parking lot. Why do I have to pay so much money?” Panousopoulos allegedly told Fuentes in November 2018.
During what appears to be a recorded conversation between the two men, Fuentes pushed back, telling Panousopoulos at one point: “We can’t lower it any more.”
“Next year I’m going to go against you guys,” Panousopoulos allegedly told Fuentes during the same conversation. “I’m going to check what the ones in the county pay; what the ones – because they pay very little.”
In March 2020, Fuentes told Panousopoulos he planned to retire from the County Assessor’s Office during an apparently recorded phone call. Then, the discussion over the cement parcel reappeared.
“I’ll see how I can fix it, because if you put in a petition they won’t – it won’t pass,” Fuentes allegedly said.
The following day, Fuentes and Panousopoulos met face-to-face, the indictment states. During the March 13, 2020 meeting, Fuentes said he’d bring Panousopoulos the paperwork needed to file an appeal on the parcel’s valuation, though he cautioned that the appeal wouldn’t change much for Panousopoulos.
“Okay, we’ll leave it alone,” Panousopoulos allegedly responded. “But – okay, it’s a parking lot and we are paying a ... of money for the [expletive] parking lot.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Fuentes allegedly expressed more optimism on what could be done.
“I’m going to see what we can do with – about the cement, Mr. Dino,” he said, according to the indictment.
Two ‘milanesas’
Three days later, Fuentes and Flores met face-to-face, the indictment states. During yet another apparently recorded conversation, Fuentes allegedly told Flores he could “fix the cement” for Panousopoulos.
“I don’t know if you want to tell him ... that we can fix the cement for him, and for him to give me a Milanesa,” Fuentes allegedly said, using a slang term for $1,000.
Days later, Fuentes and Flores allegedly met again. In what appears to be low-resolution camera footage, the indictment includes a darkened image, allegedly of Flores, holding up two fingers.
Flores allegedly slipped an envelope containing $2,000 to Fuentes.
Then, Flores mentioned Fuentes’ upcoming retirement.
“[Panousopoulos] made an interesting remark,” Flores allegedly told Fuentes. “He said, ‘Hey,’ he said, ‘We’d like to support this, this guy if he runs again. We can give him...”
Flores allegedly held up three fingers.
The next month, Fuentes resigned as assessor with nearly nine months remaining in his elected term.
On Jan. 27, 2022, the FBI arrested Flores in connection with the alleged $2,000 bribe for “fixing” the concrete parcel. He was released the next day on his own recognizance, then indicted on April 20, 2022 on seven felony counts.
Fuentes avoided being indicted when he pleaded guilty on April 22, 2022 to a single charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. And while the recent superseding indictment alleges illegal activity from Panousopoulos and Flores beginning in 2015, the government’s plea deal with Fuentes alleges that he had been taking bribes “beginning from a time unknown,” but starting in at least 2007.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark.)