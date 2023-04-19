Constantine “Dino” Panousopoulos, a local property manager, produce importer and prominent landowner, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his alleged participation in a years-long bribery scheme.

In an indictment filed April 13 at U.S. District Court in Tucson, prosecutors allege that Panousopoulos provided gifts and cash to former Santa Cruz County Assessor Felipe Fuentes in exchange for altered land classifications and tax valuations of Panousopoulos’ property. Nogales-based consultant Luis Manuel Flores allegedly acted as a middleman, helping Panousopoulos buy off Fuentes with thousands of dollars in cash.

Fuentes sticker

A worn sticker endorses former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes outside a building on Morley Avenue.
Flores

These images allegedly show Luis Manuel Flores delivering a bribe to then County Assessor Felipe Fuentes on behalf of Dino Panousopoulos on March 19, 2020. According to federal prosecutors, the images show, from left: Flores signaling to the assessor how much the official had asked for to fix Panousopoulos’ tax assessment (one “Milanesa,” or $1,000), then signaling how much Panousopoulos was giving him ($2,000), handing over an envelope containing $2,000 in cash, and signaling how much Panousopoulos was willing to give Fuentes ($3,000) to run for re-election.


