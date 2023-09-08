The criminal trial for Dino Panousopoulos and Luis Manuel Flores – two alleged participants in a years-long local bribery scheme – has been pushed back to Nov. 28, according to a federal court order filed earlier this month.
And according to attorneys representing Panousopoulos, the case might be resolved through meetings between the defense and prosecution – meaning the defendant might not go to trial at all.
“The assigned Assistant U.S. Attorney, Mr. Gordon Davenport, has … expressed a desire to conduct a meeting to potentially resolve the case,” defense attorney Alex Coomer wrote in an Aug. 10 motion. “As such … judicial resources may be saved if the parties reach non-trial disposition.”
The trial had been set to begin this week at Arizona District Court in Tucson. A federal judge, however, granted Panousopoulos’ request earlier this month for a 90-day continuance.
Panousopoulos, a prominent landowner, allegedly spent years bribing former Santa Cruz County Assessor Felipe Fuentes with gifts and money, according to federal prosecutors. In return, prosecutors assert, Fuentes provided favorable land classifications and tax valuations of Panousopoulos’ property. Flores, meanwhile, has been accused of acting as a middleman in the scheme, allegedly delivering thousands of dollars in cash to Fuentes on Panousopoulos’ behalf.
Panousopoulos and Flores have both pleaded not guilty.
Meanwhile, a sentencing hearing for Felipe Fuentes, who pleaded guilty last April, has been pushed to Feb. 22, 2024 – more than a year past his initial sentencing date.
All three defendants – Panousopoulos, Flores and Fuentes – have been released on their own recognizance pending further court proceedings. Flores in particular has been permitted to move freely as he awaits trial: Multiple times, a magistrate judge has allowed the defendant to travel to San Carlos, Sonora in Mexico.
The trial’s 90-day continuance, along with delay in Fuentes’ sentencing, present yet another lag in the high-profile case – a case involving a man considered by many local residents to be one of Santa Cruz County’s most influential property owners.
And while few details about the upcoming trial have been made public, court documents hint at ample discovery materials related to the case.
“To put it simply – initial discovery is voluminous,” an attorney representing Panousopoulos wrote in a motion filed in June.
The charges
Federal prosecutors allege that for years, Panousopoulos provided Fuentes with a number of gifts, including free use of a 17-acre ranch in Santa Cruz County, a beachfront property in San Carlos, Sonora, and, in multiple cases, cash payments.
In one alleged instance, Panousopoulos repeatedly complained about the valuation of a large concrete parcel he owned between two of his warehouses within the county. In the Flores indictment, prosecutors accuse Panousopoulos of imploring Fuentes to reduce the parcel’s valuation – something that would allow Panousopoulos to pay lower property taxes.
“(I)t’s a parking lot,” Panousopoulos reportedly told Fuentes, according to the prosecutors’ indictment.
Panousolpous allegedly continued: “Why do I have to pay so much money?”
At one point, Fuentes requested a “Milanesa” – slang for $1,000 – to “fix the cement” for Panousopoulos. Months later, prosecutors allege, Flores visited Fuentes, delivering $2,000 cash on Panousopoulos’ behalf.
Federal prosecutors cite a number of similar negotiations between the parties, arguing that Panousopoulos and Flores worked to “defraud and deprive the citizens of Santa Cruz County of their right to the honest services of Felipe Fuentes, the elected county assessor.”
Flores, a Nogales-based consultant, was the first of the three defendants to face criminal charges. In April 2022, he was indicted on seven total counts, including bribery with federal funds, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and false statements. He was also indicted on two counts of wire fraud through bribery, along with two violations of the travel act.
Fuentes, who served as county assessor over more than two decades, avoided indictment altogether when he pleaded guilty to a single charge – conspiracy to commit wire fraud – in April 2022. His sentencing, initially scheduled for Feb. 13, was quietly pulled from the court calendar earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for clarification from the NI, and the reasoning for Fuentes’ new sentencing date appears vague in court documents.
“The additional time is necessary to allow Mr. Fuentes to finish gathering material and prepare for sentencing,” wrote Jon Sands, a public defender representing Fuentes.
Panousopoulos’ defense
Panousopoulos was the last among the three to face arrest: His indictment came on April 13, about a year after Flores’ indictment.
In total, Panousopoulos faces eight charges: one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud through bribery, one count of bribery with federal funds, and three violations of the travel act.
The trial has not begun – meaning arguments from Panousopoulos’ attorneys have not yet been heard in court. Still, in a memorandum filed shortly after Panousopoulos’ indictment, attorneys described Panousopoulos as a Greek immigrant who moved to Arizona, learned English, and climbed the ladder within the engineering, produce and property management industries. The defense attorneys also highlighted Panousopoulos’ financial contributions to local organizations – including St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District.
“Over the years, Mr. Panousopoulos has demonstrated a commitment to Santa Cruz County, the City of Nogales, and to various individuals in the community and region through his philanthropy,” attorneys wrote.
Through his lawyers, Panousopoulos has denied the accusations of bribery. What’s more, his defense attorneys argued that the amount of money Panousopoulos would have gained through the alleged bribery was “miniscule” compared to their client’s philanthropic contributions and already-paid taxes.
Later in the memorandum – in an apparent reference to Fuentes – Panousopoulos’ attorneys added: “(E)ven if the allegations were true, the alleged institutional harm was initiated and caused by the same individual who has already pleaded guilty.”
Multiple delays
Initially set for June 27, the trial for Flores and Panousopoulos has been delayed twice so far.
In a motion filed June 5, Coomer, the Tucson-based attorney representing Panousopoulos, requested a 60-day continuance on his client’s behalf.
The continuance, Coomer argued, was necessary, due to the large amount of discovery materials presented by federal prosecutors.
“The discovery includes … thousands of pages of transcripts of undercover recordings, wiretap materials, recorded phone calls, search warrants, cell phone downloads, and tens of thousands of pages of materials that were produced through grand jury subpoenas,” Coomer wrote.
U.S. District Judge John Hinderaker granted the 60-day continuance, rescheduling the trial for Aug. 29.
Then, defense attorneys successfully petitioned for a 90-day continuance, landing a trial start date on Nov. 28.