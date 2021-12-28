First, the downtown Jack in the Box shuttered last week. Then on Monday, the community learned that Zula’s Restaurant, under the helm of the Papachoris family, has closed its doors after more than 37 years.
Both have been go-to eateries in Nogales for decades. Zula’s, a Nogales landmark located at the crest of Grand Avenue and the on-ramp to the Holbrook Bridge and State Route 82, harkens back more than 70 years. Jack in the Box arrived on Grand Avenue in the late 1970s – fast becoming a favorite for border shoppers, area residents and students at the old Nogales High School.
Representatives of Jack in the Box, which has kept its second location on Mariposa Road open, could not be reached for comment on Monday. But Natalia Papachoris, daughter of Zula’s owner, said the closing of her family’s restaurant – which they announced Monday on Facebook – “was a culmination of a number of factors,” including a labor shortage and supply-chain issues. But it was her mother, 85-year-old Aurelia “Tita” Papchoris, who ultimately called this shot.
“Tita is Zulas,” Natalia said. “Now she just wants to enjoy life” beyond the intensity of working a restaurant where she showed up almost daily and made it a point to interact with customers.
Tita and her husband George purchased the restaurant from the original owners, Margo Moore and Helen Best, in 1984. After so many years, Natalia said, “the hardest thing for us is knowing how this affects the whole community. Over the years, we were more like caretakers of this special place, which has been here for generations.”
Nogales native and Judge James A. Soto of U.S. District Court in Tucson said his first recollection of Zula’s was in 1961, when his Little League team celebrated there after winning a championship.
There’s still a photo of that championship team there hanging on the wall – one of several framed photographs of clientele. It’s a who’s who in Nogales that frequented the place – mayors, bankers, produce brokers, retail merchants, sheriff deputies and police officers.
“Later on I would take my family there after Mass on Sundays,” Soto continued. “That was a special treat.”
It also was a great for the local coffee klatch, he said. “We would sit there and talk politics and about anything.”
“It’s definitely an institution,” said Soto, adding that even Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen M. McNamee, who lives in Phoenix but used to date a local woman, has fond memories of the place. “He loved the apple pie,” Soto said.
Papachoris’ Zula’s Restaurant closed for five months at the height of the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, then reopened much to the relief of dozens of regulars from either side of the border and natives like Soto, who visit from out-of-town and are searching for a nostalgic hometown experience.
It was universal knowledge that the first table in front of the counter was reserved for local cops.
"It's like a big family," Tita Papachoris said in a 2001 profile of the restaurant in the NI in which former court-and-cop reporter Kathy Scott reminisced, “If I wanted to ask someone a question and could not find him or her in the office, I often dropped by Zula’s in the hopes of meeting my deadline. I was rarely disappointed.”