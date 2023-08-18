During a Wednesday afternoon on the brink of summer, Fr. Alex Tigga wandered through an expanse of land outside the St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Patagonia. With ease, he named each blooming flower: hollyhocks, poppies, columbines, larkspurs. Nearby, Asian pears and plums dangled on low, green branches.
For years, Tigga had tended to the expansive flower garden, with the assistance of some community members, creating a sanctuary for pollinating insects and flower enthusiasts. Having people visit and appreciate the garden, Tigga said, was particularly important. Scrolling through his phone, he glanced through pictures he’d taken of smiling visitors, surrounded by shrouds of roses and leaves.
“They come here, they leave happy,” Tigga said.
Later, over the summer, Tigga left Patagonia for a new parish assignment in Coolidge. There, he plans to start another garden in a markedly different environment: hotter, and with a lower elevation than that of Patagonia.
For now, Tigga said, some parishioners are continuing to look after the garden in Patagonia. Speaking to the NI in May, he offered up some of the strategies he’d implemented, allowing the garden’s flowers and fruits to thrive in the dry, high-elevation region.
Watering plants in the evening, he said, allows them to soak in the moisture overnight while staying protected from strong rays of sun. And rather than depend on store-bought fertilizer, Tigga sifts old leaves into the ground to enrich the soil with nutrients.
“That’s the very best manure,” he grinned.
Another important factor, he said, is time: putting hours in, observing the plants, and knowing which species need what kind of care.
Catching up with the NI this week, Tigga described a dry and lifeless patch of land surrounding his new parish in Pinal County. Still, he’s optimistic.
“The community is very excited about it … we want to bring some life to the compound,” he added.