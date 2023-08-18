During a Wednesday afternoon on the brink of summer, Fr. Alex Tigga wandered through an expanse of land outside the St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church in Patagonia. With ease, he named each blooming flower: hollyhocks, poppies, columbines, larkspurs. Nearby, Asian pears and plums dangled on low, green branches.

For years, Tigga had tended to the expansive flower garden, with the assistance of some community members, creating a sanctuary for pollinating insects and flower enthusiasts. Having people visit and appreciate the garden, Tigga said, was particularly important. Scrolling through his phone, he glanced through pictures he’d taken of smiling visitors, surrounded by shrouds of roses and leaves.

flowers

Flowers bloom outside St. Therese Of Lisieux Catholic Church in Patagonia.
rosesp

Roses bloom outside St. Therese Of Lisieux Catholic Church.


