After losing its existing sex education curriculum a few years back, Patagonia Public Schools is now just a few steps away from bringing in a comprehensive new sex ed program for its middle and high school students.
Patagonia Public Schools held its first public hearing late last month for local residents to ask questions or state their opinions about the plan to reinstate a sex education program. And after hearing no opposition to the plan, Superintendent Kenny Hayes told the NI at the time, he felt hopeful about getting the curriculum approved on the first day of school – Tuesday, Aug. 10.
“We were hoping to get some feedback last night, but nobody showed up to the public hearing,” Hayes told the NI after the first virtual meeting on July 27. “We have to have a second public hearing, which will be on Aug. 10, and then we will be passing a curriculum on that same night after the public hearing.”
In Arizona, sex education is optional for public schools. Still, as recently as 2017, Patagonia Union High School had its own physical education teacher and certified health instructor to teach a comprehensive sex education program that, in addition to focusing on abstinence – as required by state law – taught students about sexually transmitted diseases and contraceptive methods.
But Hayes said the program went by the wayside when the district eliminated the teacher’s position.
That was before Hayes became superintendent. Now, he said, he’s trying to get a program, called Love Notes, started again for all middle and high school students with the help of the district’s science and physical education teacher, who will also be a certified health instructor.
He added that the district is working with the Santa Cruz County Adolescent Wellness Network to help deliver the program in the most effective way.
“It (Love Notes) does more than just talk about pregnancy and STDs.” Hayes said. “It’s part of our social/emotional learning stuff that we’ve been trying to do in helping students… so that they know what a healthy relationship looks like, rather than just a toxic relationship.”
The Love Notes curriculum consists of 13 lessons, most of which average about 45 minutes. Two additional lessons take approximately two hours of class time. The main topics include sexual consent, online pornography, sexting, sexual assault, drugs and alcohol, cyberbullying and social media.
NUSD and SCVUSD
At other school districts in Santa Cruz County, sex ed is more limited or nonexistent.
The Nogales Unified School District, the largest in the county, has not had a sex education program for many years, Assistant Superintendent Angel Canto told the NI in an email, citing the lack of a state requirement.
And looking forward, NUSD has no plans to implement a sex ed program anytime soon.
“At this time, the district’s curriculum is focusing on the learning loss due to the pandemic that targets the core subjects and curriculum areas of improvement following all state standards,” she said.
The health curriculum at Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, according to Assistant Superintendent Stephen Schadler, begins in the fifth grade, when students are separated by gender to learn about the different body changes that they will begin to experience in the following years.
In middle school, students are taught a nine-week health class that further explores the human body. And as part of the PE health unit in high school, students with parental permission are also offered a course segment on reproduction.
“This fundamental structure has been in place for well over a decade or more, and parental permission has always been required,” Schadler said.
Arizona not only has no sex ed requirement, last month Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law a bill banning sex education of any kind for students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
The new rules, which go into effect on Dec. 15, also require that schools make any new or revised course on sex education publicly available for at least 60 days, and hold at least two public hearings on the course before adopting it. Schools that offer sex education must also make the curricula available for parental review, both online and in person, at least two weeks before any instruction is offered, Capitol Media Services reported.
In his news release announcing the signing of the law, Ducey touted Arizona as one of only five states that has an opt-in sex education policy. That means parents must authorize their student’s participation in any sex education program offered at school.
The new law requires parents to also give permission for instruction that includes sexual issues in non-sex ed classes, such discussions of historic events that have a sexual component, including the U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage, The Associated Press reported.