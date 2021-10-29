In-person community college instruction and student support have returned to the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales following a year of COVID-related restrictions, social distancing and classes limited to online or virtual delivery.
This fall, 429 students are enrolled in 46 locally offered Pima Community College classes in subject areas such as elementary education, business administration, psychology, logistics, administration of justice and general education, school officials said.
The PCC classes offered this semester at the Santa Cruz Center are in-person or hybrid online/in-person, “except with a couple of exceptions,” according to Brian Nelson, advanced program manager for the college. That’s compared to 44 online-only classes offered at the start of the fall 2020 semester, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to be back to classroom instruction and to be able to sit down and provide student service support in person,” Nelson said in a news release.
Local PCC student Daniella Barragan was also enthusiastic about the change. “Pima in Nogales is the best place to hang out with other students and have someone help you,” she said.
In addition to once again offering in-person classes, PCC has also brought back its certified nursing assistant (CNA) program now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased.
“During the quarantine shut-down, students did not have any place to complete their clinicals,” Nelson said, adding that the CNA program prepares candidates to take the Arizona State Certified Nursing Assistant or Licensed Nursing Assistant exams.
Despite the changes, enrollment has not yet rebounded to previous levels. The figure of 429 students enrolled this fall was down from 627 in the fall of 2020 and 727 in the fall of 2019.
In January, PCC says, it plans to introduce two certificate programs at the Santa Cruz Center that can lead to associates degrees in either cybersecurity or networking/cyber defense. Students can qualify for an IT Technician Certificate after just one semester of classes and an IT Specialist Certificate after completing the second semester classes, the college said in its news release.
“There is a growing demand for these degrees and qualified candidates can earn $50,000 to $75,000 annually. We see this as a tremendous opportunity for our students,” Nelson said.
Cost, convenience
PCC touts the the financial advantages of attending a community college the first two years of college, and says that while it costs a student approximately $24,000 in tuition and fees for the first two years at one of Arizona’s state universities, it costs $4,500 to earn an associate degree from Pima Community College at the Santa Cruz Center.
The local campus can also be a good option travel-wise for Santa Cruz County students who continue to live in the community.
“It’s easier for us because we don’t have to drive all the way to Tucson,” said student Miko Rodriguez. Fellow student Isaac Lara noted both the location and cost when he said: “The Santa Cruz Center is very convenient and I can to save money here.”
Nelson said PCC has two full-time advisors to assist students with their academic needs and financial aid applications, and offers FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) registration workshops throughout the semester for students and parents.
PCC offers classes and related services at the Santa Cruz Center, 2021 N. Grand Ave., though a contract with the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District (SCCPCCD). The University of Arizona in Nogales also offers four-year-degree classes at the facility.
Angela Meixell, chair of the SCCPCCD Governing Board, said that as the pandemic abates, they expect an increase in student enrollment, which means they’ll also need additional instructors and adjunct professors. Anyone interested in teaching at the Santa Cruz Center is asked to email pcc-santacruzcounty@pima.edu.
Learn more about Pima Community College in Santa Cruz County on the web at santacruzcenter.org, by phone at (520) 394-7181 or on Instagram at @pimacommunitycollegesantacruz.