A $450,000 project improving the wastewater system in the Peña Blanca Highlands neighborhood just north of Nogales city limits is now complete.
The project replaced 764 feet of sanitary sewer force main and relocated a pipe below Potrero Creek, according to a news release sent by the North American Development Bank (NADB), which funded the work. The project improved services for 75 existing residential connections and two public schools in the Peña Blanca Highlands subdivision.
The NADB said the work will improve operational efficiency and eliminate the risk of untreated or inadequately treated wastewater discharges to Potrero Creek. Previously, the main that connected the neighborhood’s sewer system to the International Outfall Interceptor (IOI), had become exposed due to erosion, which led to two emergency repairs since 2014.
On Wednesday, City of Nogales officials were joined by state and national representatives at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project.