A five-month project to revamp the intersection of Pendleton and Rio Rico Drive with turning lanes and a traffic light is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 20.
The changes come after the County Public Works Department used a federal grant to study traffic conditions at the intersection.
“The results of the study met warrants for traffic control,” the county said in a news release, adding: “Turning lanes will be added to account for peak hour traffic.”
The project, sponsored by the county and administered by the Arizona Department of Transportation, will have a total cost of $800,000, with the county chipping in 5.6 percent of that amount, the news release said.
“Survey and utility relocation will be the initial phase, with heavier construction to follow,” it said, adding that a traffic control plan will be implemented and monitored throughout the project.
The county said that more specific details would be shared during a meeting Friday, when the contractor presents his timeline to ADOT and county public works representatives. However, the meeting is not open to the public.
This is the second of three phases of fixes to the Pendleton/Rio Rico Drive area.
The first phase included widening Pendleton Drive from Circulo Cerro to Paseo Mexico, as well as the intersection of Ruby Road and Pendleton Drive.
The third phase, to begin in fiscal year 2022, will include a box culvert over Sonoita Creek.