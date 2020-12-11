A new program beginning in January will offer relief to UniSource electric customers who are struggling to pay their bills amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Arizona Corporation Commission approved a plan in which customers of three electric utilities who might be subject to disconnection are instead enrolled automatically in an eight-month payment plan.
The utilities include Arizona Public Service, Tucson Electric Power and UniSource – the latter of which provides service to approximately 95,000 customers in Santa Cruz and Mohave counties.
The utilities also agreed to work with customers who need more time to catch up on their bills. In addition, qualified low-income customers will receive a discount up to $250 off their bill, due in part to support from the companies’ shareholders, according to a news release from Wildfire: Igniting Community Action to End Poverty in Arizona and the Arizona PIRG Education Fund, organizations involved in the issue.
The organizations encouraged Santa Cruz County residents who need help paying their electric bill to contact the South Eastern Arizona Community Action Program at www.seacapaz.com or (928) 428-2872.
More information at wildfireaz.org/find-help/energy-assistance.
Low-cost internet available for eligible student families
Mediacom says it has provided 89 student families in Nogales and Rio Rico with low-cost internet service as part of a program to help kids from income-challenged families participate in online learning from home.
The no-contract, no-deposit program, called Connect2Compete, has a flat-fee cost of $9.95 per month. Installation and modem rental fees are waived.
The main criterion for eligibility is that at least one child in the household qualifies for the free or reduced-price school lunch program, Mediacom said.
Learn more at mediacomc2c.com or (855) 904-2225.