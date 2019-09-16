“Phase one” of the planning process for a new park behind Nogales City Hall is complete, Parks and Recreation Director Marcel Bachelier told the mayor and council last week.
The centerpiece of the project is a 300-person shaded, outdoor amphitheater that Bachelier said could be used to host events and performances.
The plans also call for a basketball court, play structures and a quarter-mile recreation path.
What’s more, the park will accommodate 30 parking spaces, a large grass field, picnic tables and bathrooms.
Bachelier added that the play area would include structures to accommodate children with disabilities.
The planning process has been in the works since last summer and about $34,000 has been spent so far, Bachelier told the NI.
He said that some further planning is needed before a contractor can break ground on the site.
In a presentation to the city council in February, former Planning and Zoning Director Frank Dillon estimated that the remaining planning steps would cost around $166,000.
Bachelier said that he didn’t have an estimated date for the start of construction, but he is hoping that work can begin around fall 2020.