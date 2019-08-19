More than a year after the local Dairy Queen closed its doors, the empty building it occupied on Mariposa Road is poised to once again offer the community a variety of ice cream flavors – this time also accompanied by a selection of donuts – if all goes according to plan.
Jeetendra Yadav, owner of several Dunkin’ donut and Baskin Robbins ice cream locations in Southern Arizona, said he is set to open both chains under the same roof at 522 W. Mariposa Rd. by the end of this year.
“I have a lot of customers that come from Nogales and are asking for it,” Yadav said, referring to the people visiting his Sahuarita location. “As I’m hoping is true, I think it’s a good area to explore.”
Yadav, who gathered a group of investors to finance the project, said he bought the building and the neighboring Big Art’s gas station in mid-June, forming a lease with the Mastick Family Trust.
With the goal of opening the restaurant before the year ends, he’s currently working on finalizing the plans for renovation to present to the City of Nogales for approval.
“We’re going to expand the building a little bit further to include more seating space. The image will be next-generation Dunkin’, so there will be big changes inside and outside,” he said, referrring to the chain formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts by its new, shortened name. “Everything inside will be demolished, but the whole building will stay intact.”
Nogales had a Dunkin’ Donuts location years ago, before the owners’ franchise agreement expired and they decided not to renew it, Yadav said, adding that a former Baskin Robbins followed a similar trajectory, closing down its shop inside the Burger King on Sonoita Avenue.
“I definitely know Nogales is a very good location,” Yadav said. “And knowing that there was a Dunkin’ and Baskin before, I decided to invest in that and open this store.”
Community members recently began buzzing about plans for the new Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins on social media after a local woman expressed disappointment over not having an ice cream shop in town.
Several posters quickly chimed in to show their excitement for the plan, some even sharing rumors that there would be another location opening up in the Rio Rico Shopping Center on Yavapai Drive.
However, Yadav – who has control of the two chains’ franchises in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties – quickly doused the rumors of the second location.
“Rio Rico may be the market to develop and do something in the next few years or so, but not at this time, there aren’t any plans,” he said.
Gas station revamp
In a second project next door to the pending Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins location, Yadav is also working on renovating the Big Art’s 76 gas station, which he will rebrand as a Marathon station.
Some of the renovations, he said, include replacing the old gas tank, adding a new dispenser and remodeling the station’s convenience store.
“It will get extended a little bit; it will have access to a restroom from the inside. We’ll try to make it a true C-store,” Yadav said, adding that the plan is to open the renovated gas station at around the same time as the neighboring restaurant so that construction at “one doesn’t interfere with the other.”
Yadav added that he also bought a parking lot property on 360 W. Crawford St. earlier this year as a backup plan for the businesses he’s currently working on.
But he doesn’t have any plans for that property so far, he said.
“I may be interested in developing, but I’m not sure at this time. We’re going to see what kind of response we get from Mariposa Road,” he said.