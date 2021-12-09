Stalled trains caused extended traffic delays in downtown Nogales on two consecutive days last week. Even so, the problem of trains blocking railroad crossings in the city for protracted periods of time has not been as prevalent as in the past, according to Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez.
City ordinances prohibit trains from blocking traffic for more than five minutes, with violations punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor. But past enforcement efforts were minimally effective.
Two decades ago, NPD issued repeated and multiple citations to conductors or engineers of stalled trains, depending on who they could make contact with. Most of those citations were ultimately dismissed in City Court, making enforcement almost futile, Bermudez said.
In 2018, the Nogales City Council again turned to the police force to help reduce the amount of time vehicles and pedestrians were being held up at local intersections by stopped trains, with some elected officials expressing frustration at the lack of enforcement. Lt. Carlos Jimenez noted the past efforts and said he understood the frustration, but told the council that citing conductors and engineers for blocking traffic for reasons beyond their control would be like ticketing someone because their car broke down.
While downtown merchants on both sides of the track historically complained about the trains blocking their customers, the main concern has been public safety, Bermudez said. In addition to blocking the path to emergency vehicles, some pedestrians climb over or go under trains between Grand and Morley avenues.
“We haven’t had an issue lately. I don’t know if it is because (motor vehicle and pedestrian) traffic has been minimal due to COVID or because Union Pacific Police has been more proactive. They’ve been very active in detaining trespassers and I believe they have even cited people,” he said.
The chief said that the primary reason for delays at the crossings have been “mechanical failures or other factors that are out of anyone’s control.”
In fact, Robbin Tysver, a spokesperson for UP, said that at least one of two cases where crossings were blocked for about 50 minutes on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 was related to mechanical issues. Other than that, “there have been no changes in how we operate in Nogales.” Tysver had no information about the second incident.
Report blocked crossings
Nogales is not alone. Because communities across the United States have long complained about this issue, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration established a dedicated webpage in 2019 for the public and law enforcement to report blocked crossings. To register a report, go to www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings.
But don’t expect any kind of federal law enforcement intervention, since there are no federal laws or regulations pertaining to blocked crossings. “There may be legitimate operating and/or safety-related reasons for a crossing to be occupied by a slow or idling train,” the FRA acknowledges on its website.
“FRA’s purpose of collecting this information is to learn where, when, for how long, and what impacts result from blocked highway-rail grade crossings,” according to the website.
The FRA may share the information with others, including the railroads, state and local governments to help identify where chronic problems exist and assess underlying causes and impacts of blocked crossings, according to a press release the agency issued.
Since the implementation of the portal, there have been more than 30,000 reports of blocked crossings from across the 48 contiguous states, said LaRaye Brown, a public affairs specialist for the agency.
Explaining how the agency might use the information gathered through the portal, Brown recounted how a crossing in Ohio had the highest incidents of reported blockages since the site went live: 1,745. The agency worked with the CSX Railroad and the company installed an air compressor at the crossing. This enables the rail cars to be separated and then reconnected, allowing traffic to flow while the rest of the train is stopped.
CSX later made this a new rule, instructing crews to separate train cars to prevent prolonged blockages, Brown said. “So far, CSX is the only railroad we know of that has taken such action,” she said.
More information about specific crossings, including traffic volume and accidents is available at railroads.dot.gov.