Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez listens to discussion during the April 20 council meeting. Next month, Bermudez will begin serving as the city's acting manager.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

In a 6-1 vote last week, the Nogales City Council decided to appoint Police Chief Roy Bermudez as acting city manager while the search continues for a more permanent selection.

Under the City Charter, Bermudez can keep the position for a maximum of six months. In the meantime, city leaders plan to pursue a long-term replacement for outgoing manager Edward Dickie.



