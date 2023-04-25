In a 6-1 vote last week, the Nogales City Council decided to appoint Police Chief Roy Bermudez as acting city manager while the search continues for a more permanent selection.
Under the City Charter, Bermudez can keep the position for a maximum of six months. In the meantime, city leaders plan to pursue a long-term replacement for outgoing manager Edward Dickie.
Dickie, who served as city manager for nearly a year, will leave the position at the end of the month to take on a similar job in Parker, Ariz. His departure marks yet more turnover for the manager position, a major role that involves overseeing the city’s day-to-day operations and supervising department directors.
Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez made the motion to appoint Bermudez, citing the chief’s decades of experience working with the city.
“And,” Bojorqeuz added, “I think after working all those years, he deserves an opportunity to climb up that ladder.”
All council members voted in favor of the appointment, with the exception of Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez.
“Don’t get me wrong,” Melendez-Lopez told Bermudez at the meeting. “To me, you are a great chief of police. But I don’t think it’s fair for us to give you another job, on top of the responsibilities you have right now.”
As police chief, Bermudez is tasked with managing dozens of law enforcement officers, often representing the department when communicating with other law enforcement agencies and the press.
Bermudez’s appointment also comes at a turbulent time for the Nogales Police Department: Ten days before the council’s vote, two NPD officers fatally shot a 31-year-old man during a confrontation outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road, prompting an investigation from the Department of Public Safety.
During the April 20 vote, Bermudez said he’d pursue the acting manager position while continuing to serve as the city’s police chief. As he assumes the two roles, Bermudez said, he’ll also delegate “the majority of operations” to Assistant Chief Carlos Jimenez.
“I can tell you that I’m ready for it,” Bermudez told the NI after the appointment was finalized. “I’ve prepared myself for the last 39 years to be successful, and to help the city be successful in their endeavors.”
Rotating position
As Bojorquez made the motion to select Bermudez, Councilwoman Liza Montiel speedily seconded the proposal.
“You’ve been working in the city for how many years?” Montiel asked Bermudez.
“Thirty-nine,” Bermudez replied.
Montiel continued: “You’ve been loyal, you’ve been working, you’ve stuck it out under a lot of administrations.”
Not all council members were on board with the appointment – at least initially.
“This thing is just out of the blue,” said Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. “A little heads up would have been welcome, to say the least.”
Gradillas, a former police lieutenant himself, raised several questions over the appointment. He pointed out that if Bermudez were to take on the acting manager position, he might feel compelled to appoint an acting police chief. And in Nogales, Gradillas pointed out, police chiefs are required to have obtained a bachelor’s degree.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in the police department that would have the degree required,” Gradillas said.
“I know we’ve done it and hired people without degrees in the past,” he added several minutes later, “But why are we continuing to keep going to the past? I think we’ve got to move forward, not backwards. Because if we keep doing that we’re in the same boat.”
At one time, the city required anyone serving in the position of police lieutenant to have a college degree. And while Bermudez himself completed a degree program while working at the police department, he has allowed others under him to skirt the requirement.
The issue came to a head in 2017 when then-City Manager Carlos Rivera began pressuring Bermudez – the assistant police chief at the time – over the fact that three lieutenants who had been promoted in 2015 under the condition that they obtain college degrees had made little to no progress. None of the three finished the degree during their employment at the city, and Rivera was out of the job by the end of the year.
One of the lieutenants, Jimenez, is now the assistant police chief.
Ultimately, Bermudez said during the April 20 meeting, he plans to keep his official post as NPD chief, rather than choosing a temporary replacement to lead the department.
Gradillas also questioned whether serving as acting city manager would affect Bermudez’s DROP. Also known as the Deferred Retirement Option Plan, DROP allows long-serving law enforcement officers to receive a one-time payment when they retire, along with monthly payments.
Bermudez said he hadn’t looked into how it would affect the retirement plan yet.
“My only explanation behind that is that I would still oversee the operations of the police department,” Bermudez said. “However I would delegate the majority of operations to my assistant chief, which I’ve done in the past when I attended the (FBI National Academy) in Virginia.”
In the end, Gradillas voted along with the majority of the council to appoint Bermudez.
Still, Gradillas pointed out, “we need to move forward with hiring a city manager.”
The council did not discuss its plans for hiring a more permanent replacement for Dickie during the April 20 session.
Past appointments
Bermudez’s appointment marks the sixth time the city has selected an acting city manager in the past four years. Bermudez is also the third member of law enforcement to be selected for the role.
Deputy City Manager John Kissinger – the former police chief of NPD – served as acting city manager three times, and former NPD Lt. Robert Thompson was appointed acting city manager toward the end of 2020.
It’s also not the first time an acting city manager will take on the role while keeping another full-time job.
In December of 2020, the city appointed Thompson to serve as acting manager. Thompson accepted the position while continuing his duties as an NPD officer.
Then, in December 2021, former City Attorney Michael Massee began serving as acting city manager. He maintained his role as the city’s top lawyer.
At the time, then-Councilman Jorge Maldonado questioned whether holding the two positions – acting manager and city attorney – would create a conflict of interest.
“I don’t think it’s what you would call a conflict,” Massee said at the time.
At last week’s meeting, Councilman John Doyle seemed to invoke a similar concern: Would Bermudez encounter conflicts of interest while taking on both roles?
“I’ve noticed that we have an issue with the fire department, of not being manned correctly, and other issues,” Doyle said. “Would you be looking into that if you were appointed acting city manager?”
“Councilman Doyle, I would do whatever my responsibilities ask me to do,” Bermudez responded. “And if that’s one of my responsibilities, I would.”
City Attorney Jose Luis Machado also reiterated that legally, Bermudez can accept both roles.
“There’s no prohibition at this point in holding the two positions,” Machado said.
In the past, full-time city employees have received salary raises when accepting the additional role as acting city manager.
Currently, as police chief, Bermudez earns a salary of $115,427. As acting city manager, however, his new salary is not yet determined, according to Machado.
“Those matters are within the discretion of the Council,” Machado said in a follow-up email with the NI. “Hopefully, and I am sure they will, these questions will be answered before Mr. Bermudez takes up his new position.”