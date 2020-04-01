Local police officers were joined by a bomb squad from Tucson as they safely detonated an old grenade that was discovered on Tuesday in Nogales.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent found the grenade in the area of West International Street, near the U.S.-Mexico border, and called the Nogales Police Department, according to NPD spokesman Cpl. Oscar Mesta.
NPD call logs show that the department received the call from the Border Patrol at 8:23 a.m. on March 31.
Mesta said NPD officers secured the area and waited for a bomb squad from the Arizona Department of Public Safety to show up.
“They took custody of it and then… it was disposed of,” he said.
Mesta added that the grenade was blown up on a hill behind the Public Works Department on Hohokam Drive.
It’s not clear where the handheld explosive came from or how long it had been in the area.
NPD officers who responded to the initial call noted that the grenade looked very old and was a “pineapple-style” device.
“We don’t know,” Mesta said of the explosive’s origins. “It was there for a while, it was rusted, it wasn’t like a brand new one.”