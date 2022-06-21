State police on Tuesday confirmed the identity of a man who died in a car crash near Tubac last Friday as Arturo Valenzuela, 37, of Sahuarita.
A sheriff’s dispatch report shows that at 4:39 p.m. on June 17, a 911 caller reported what appeared to be a brush fire on the west side of southbound Interstate 19 near Kilometer 34. A follow-up entry noted that the Tubac Fire District had confirmed the incident to be a vehicle rollover.
Ben Guerrero, deputy chief at TFD, previously told the NI that his department received the call at 4:41 p.m. and responders were on scene nine minutes later. They found a pickup on its roof on the west side of the roadway.
The driver, a male in his late 30s, had to be extricated from the truck, but was pronounced dead at the scene, Guerrero said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety, the lead investigative agency in the case, did not immediately identify the victim as it waited for the notification process to be completed.
Then on Tuesday, DPS spokesman Bart Graves identified the driver as Valenzuela and said the crash involved two vehicles: a Ford F150 pickup and a tractor-trailer.
The Ford was traveling south on I-19 in the number one (left) lane at an unknown speed when it went off the roadway to the left, overcorrected and collided with a tractor-trailer, Graves wrote in an email.
“After the collision, the Ford pickup went off the roadway to the right, rolled over and came to rest on its roof,” Graves wrote.