A man was killed in front of a downtown Nogales smoke shop on Friday and police say they have a suspect in custody.
The Nogales Police Department identified the victim as Hansel Aleman, and Lt. Robert Thompson said he worked at the Silver Clouds Smoke Shop at 411 North Grand Ave., where the incident occurred. Aleman has previously been quoted in the NI as the co-owner of the shop, and online records identified him as a 31-year-old resident of Rio Rico.
Daniel Navarro, 31, was charged with homicide and aggravated assault in connection with Aleman’s death. Thompson said he is a resident of Santa Cruz County.
NPD responded to the scene after receiving a call shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday and the Nogales Fire Department transported Aleman to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 10:10 p.m.
Thompson could not give a cause of death, but said there were no weapons involved.
He said NPD interviewed two witnesses at the scene who were not involved in the fight, and the department plans to check for security cameras in the area that might have captured the incident.
Thompson added that NPD had taken multiple cell phones and vehicles into custody as part of the investigation, but said police did not have a suspected motive.