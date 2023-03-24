Then on Thursday afternoon, March 23, NPD responded to Pierson High School after a message was written on a restroom wall that warned about a shooting at PHS on Friday, March 24.
School leaders wrote in a social media post that the message appeared to be “a copycat of the incidents which occurred at other county schools earlier this week,” but advised that police officers would be on campus Friday as an extra security measure.
In the NPD news release issued late Friday afternoon, the department said one person had been arrested in connection with the PHS threat.
“All suspects in these two separate cases were arrested for disruption of an educational institution and for making terroristic threats,” the statement said.
NPD Sgt. Oscar Mesta told the NI that the four suspects were all juveniles and students at the respective schools where the threats were made. He said the charges had been forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office, which will make the determination whether to prosecute the accused as juveniles or adults.
In its news release, NPD said it and the Nogales Unified School District “take these threats very seriously and will continue working together to ensure that our students continue to feel safe in their educational environment.”