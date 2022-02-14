Law enforcement officers, loved ones and community members gathered to pay their respects on Monday morning as the body of Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Deputy Guillermo Vasquez, Jr. was returned to Nogales from Mexico, where he died of reportedly natural causes last Thursday at the age of 30.
Mercedes Cabrera of Rio Rico was part of a group of women who watched on the U.S. side of the Mariposa Port of Entry as a hearse carrying Vasquez’s casket drove out of the port and up State Route 189, accompanied by a long line of sheriff’s vehicles. Cabrera said she didn’t know Vasquez personally, but felt it was important to be there on Monday.
“In this community, we all have a family member in the police – a neighbor or someone we know – and this is a very small community,” she said. “Therefore, if they provide us with security and are always protecting us, it’s an honor for us to accompany him and his family today.”
The procession traveled from the port two-and-a-half miles to Martinez Funeral Chapels, where officers from agencies including the Nogales Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection joined their counterparts from the Sheriff’s Office in saluting Vasquez outside the bay where the hearse came to a stop.
Speaking outside the funeral home, Sheriff David Hathaway described Vasquez as a “fantastic, humble young man cut down in the prime of life,” and an “optimistic, upbeat guy; always friendly, always smiling.”
Hathaway said that while Vasquez did not leave behind a wife or children of his own, he had been the breadwinner for his mother and siblings.
“It’s not like this was anything that anybody saw coming,” the sheriff said.
In order to help Vasquez’s colleagues cope with the shocking loss, Hathaway said, the department is offering counseling services.
“It’s a small department and everybody is so close. We only have 38 sworn deputy positions, so somebody like him is well known throughout the department, throughout the detention center, dispatch, our CID and our patrol division,” Hathaway said.
Martin Medina, who runs a local cleaning supply business and whose wife works at the Sheriff’s Office, was among those who waited for the hearse to cross through the port, then rejoined the procession the at the funeral home. He said he had met Vasquez a couple of times while the deputy was on patrol, and wanted to pay his respects and support the family.
“He was a young kid with a lot of future in front of him,” Medina said. “He was very polite and very professional when you’d see him out there. It’s sad that this happened because law enforcement are the people who take care of our community every day.”
Vasquez had been at the Sheriff’s Office for five years, starting out as a detention officer and then transitioning to deputy sheriff, Hathaway said.
He reportedly hadn't been feeling well and sought medical treatment in Mexico – a common practice in the local community – but then died of still-to-be determined causes.
“It’s natural causes. No foul play, no trauma, anything like that,” Hathaway said. “There was an autopsy done in Mexico — we don’t have the results of that yet – but nothing like suicide or anything like that. Just natural causes, unexpected for a man his age.”
A public viewing was scheduled for 2:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Nogales Recreation Center on Hohokam Drive, Hathaway said. From there, the casket was scheduled to be brought back to Martinez Funeral Chapels for services prior to burial.