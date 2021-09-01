If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Authorities say a perceived threat against Nogales High School made on social media has been deemed non-credible.
In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the Nogales Police Department said that it was informed shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday of a potential threat against NHS.
“Nogales Police initiated the investigation and spoke to person(s) of interest and witnesses regarding the reported threats,” the news release said, adding: “Preliminary investigation revealed no threats were made towards any specific person(s) or school. Students and staff were not in danger at any point.”
NHS Principal Tim Colgate sent an email to parents on Wednesday saying that NPD had informed school officials “that a possible threat to the school was made on social media.”
NHS collaborated with the police on the investigation, he wrote, and while the incident remains under investigation, ”at this time the Nogales Police Department and the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office have determined that the threat to Nogales High School is not credible.”
Still, as a precautionary measure and to reassure students and staff, police officers would be on campus Wednesday and Thursday as part of the school’s standard response procedures, he said.
“We applaud the students, parents and staff who came forward to report the situation and offer evidence,” Colgate wrote, adding: “This is an opportune time to discuss this situation with your children and emphasize that there are severe consequences of such actions, even if the threat is made in jest. Please remind your children about the importance of reporting any suspicious or potentially threatening activity to an adult as soon as possible.”