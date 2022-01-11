Purchase Access

Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old local man at a Nogales motel.

The Nogales Police Department said in a news release that it received a call shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday reporting shots fired on the 900 Block of Grand Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male in a room with obvious signs of trauma.

“Officers checked on the male and it was determined that the male succumbed to his injuries and was deceased,” the news release said.

NPD later identified the victim as Jose Francisco Haro, 43, of Nogales.

Police Chief Roy Bermudez declined to release additional details about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

