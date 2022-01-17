Two men were in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday night near an apartment complex at the north end of Nogales, according to police.
Officers received a report of shots being fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16. Upon arriving at the 2800 block of N. Grand Avenue, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds, according to Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez.
Speaking to the NI Monday morning, Bermudez said the injured men were flown to Tucson for medical treatment. The relationship between the men, he said, is not yet known.
At about 9 a.m. on Monday, caution tape was still stretched over a lawn near the Flagstone Apartments.
Shootings are typically uncommon in the local area. However, the incident marked the third shooting reported in Nogales since the start of the new year.
Days later, on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 13, officers pursued 42-year-old Gustavo Aguilar Chavez, a suspect in Haro’s death, through the streets of downtown Nogales. During the chase, Aguilar opened fire on police, who returned fire, Bermudez told the NI at the time.
In yet another recent case – this one occurring outside of city limits and during the final days of 2021 – Priscilla Ann Cox, 72, and Michael Albert Cox, 76, were found dead on Dec. 29 at their home just north of Tumacacori. The Sheriff’s Office said at the time that Priscilla Cox had suffered a gunshot wound to her head and Michael Cox was believed to have died from a drug overdose. The case was suspected to be a murder-suicide.
Details regarding Sunday night’s shooting in Nogales, however, remain less clear. Speaking to the NI Monday, Bermudez disclosed only limited information, citing an ongoing investigation.