A group representing cross-border businesses in Nogales called on President Biden to lift ongoing travel restrictions at the border in a letter sent last week.
They said the travel restrictions, implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in what authorities said was an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, are now making things worse rather than better in Ambos Nogales.
“While at one time these measures may have served a valuable purpose, their continued application is unfairly punishing border communities, aggravating the economic hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Greater Nogales-Santa Cruz County Port Authority wrote in the letter, dated May 12.
The port authority generally advocates for the kind of industries that haven’t been directly impacted by the travel restrictions; its board includes representatives from the produce, maquila, import/export and mining industries, as well as local elected officials. But the letter takes up the cause of local shops that have suffered over the past year. “Our restaurants, our pharmacies, our stores, our small businesses in general, have been hit hard,” the letter says.
A copy posted to the PA’s Twitter feed states it was addressed to President Biden and copies were sent to Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona’s congressional delegation and Mexico’s ambassador to the United States.
The mayors of two other Arizona border towns, Douglas and San Luis, also asked for an end to the restrictions in similarly worded missives to Biden, according to screenshots of the letters posted on Twitter by a Phoenix businessman. The Douglas letter was dated May 17 and the San Luis letter May 15.
At a Nogales City Council meeting last Wednesday, Councilwoman Liza Montiel said she’d like to write a proclamation to support reopening the border for non-essential travel. Mayor Arturo Garino asserted that he had already written a letter to a number of state and federal officials saying “we need (the port) open” and added that he “had proof of those letters.”
The U.S. restrictions against “non-essential” travel at the county’s land ports of entry with Mexico and Canada were first implemented in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were initially imposed for one month and have now been extended for 14 consecutive months. The restrictions are now set to expire this Friday, May 21, but previous extensions have usually been announced just days before the restrictions would have expired.