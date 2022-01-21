U.S. visa holders crossing through the land ports of entry from Mexico for work, medical or educational purposes – aka “essential” travel – were never subject to the restrictions that kept other visa holders from crossing from March 21, 2020 to Nov. 8, 2021.
But starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, these travelers must be able to prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – the same requirement that U.S. Customs and Border Protection imposed on people engaged in “non-essential” travel when they were allowed to begin crossing through the land ports again in November.
The U.S. government announced the pending change last October, giving the public three months to prepare. And in late December, several local representatives of cross-border industries – including trucking and produce – told the NI that they were confident that their employees were ready for the new requirement.
Even so, Guadalupe Ramirez, director of field operations at CBP’s Tucson Office, told reporters on Friday: “Whenever we make changes, or we implement changes to the restrictions, there’s always a concern about wait times.”
But, he added: “We feel confident that we’re prepared to address the increased workload.”
The process used to enforce the rules for people engaged in essential travel will be the same that CBP has been using with non-essential travel, he said: People will be asked during primary inspection at the ports to verbally confirm their vaccination status. If an officer wants the person to show proof, that will be done in the secondary inspection area.
“Basically, we don’t want to slow down the primary process and back the traffic up,” Ramirez said.
U.S. citizens and permanent residents remain exempt from the mandate, along with another key demographic:
“Children under the age of 18 will still be exempt from this requirement,” Ramirez said.
In addition, proof of a negative COVID-19 test is still not required for anyone entering the United States through a land port of entry.
As for the definition of “fully vaccinated,” CBP says it’s following the Centers for Disease Control guideline, which says that a person is fully vaccinated beginning 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose series (e.g. Pfizer, Moderna) or 14 days after received an accepted one-dose vaccination (e.g. Johnson & Johnson).
‘A very smooth process’
The rule change implemented last Nov. 8 allowed non-citizens visa holders to cross from Mexico for reasons including shopping and family visits – as long as they could prove they had been vaccinated. Asked how that change had gone, from CBP’s perspective, Ramirez said that it “went really well.”
He cited a good advance outreach effort, as well as the proper training of CBP officers, as keys to the effort.
“I think we’re very fortunate here in Arizona – we have such support from the traveling public,” Ramirez said, adding later: “We’ve had very few cases where someone gets to the port and they don’t have the required documents when we ask for it.”
As for wait times, they’ve been good overall in Nogales since last November – something that local retail business owners have noted when talking about the change in policy.
“With the exception of one day after Christmas, our wait times have been extremely low,” Ramirez said on Friday.
The day in question was Tuesday, Jan. 4, when early morning delays at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry vehicle lanes in Nogales reached six hours as U.S. citizens and residents known as “paisanos” returned in large numbers from holiday gatherings in Mexico. Ramirez said the crush of returning holiday travelers typically doesn’t begin until Dia de los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, on Jan. 6.
“For some reason they decided to show up on a Tuesday, on the 4th, so for a few hours there we were kind of hammered,” Ramirez said. “But even the paisanos – people that are not normally from the Arizona border, a lot of travelers from California and other places – they knew what the requirements were and we had a very smooth process.”