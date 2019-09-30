Sept. 23
• A 30-year-old Tucson woman was referred for a secondary inspection of her Nissan sedan when she tried to cross back into the United States from Mexico through an unspecified port of entry in Nogales. A drug-sniffing dog then led U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to inspect beneath the seats, where they removed nearly 50 packages of narcotics.
Five of the packages contained almost 13 pounds of fentanyl, worth nearly $137,000. Three of the packages contained more than five pounds of heroin, worth over $61,000. And the balance of the packages were identified as nearly 41 pounds of meth, worth nearly $37,000.
Sept. 20
• CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry referred a 47-year-old woman for further inspection of her Ford sedan. Tipped off by a drug-sniffing dog, officers discovered more than 120 packages hidden throughout the vehicle. The packages, which were determined to be methamphetamine, weighed 123 pounds and had an estimated value of nearly $111,000.
• A 38-year-old man was referred for an additional search of his Jeep SUV when he attempted to enter the country through the DeConcini port. A drug-sniffing dog honed in on the right rear side of the vehicle, which led officers to find 40 packages of meth. The drugs weighed nearly 44 pounds and had an estimated value of more than $39,000.
• Officers at the DeConcini crossing referred a 19-year-old woman for further inspection of her Chevy SUV. An alert by a drug-sniffing dog led officers to the discovery of more than 30 packages of heroin hidden in the doors of the vehicle. The drugs weighed almost 87 pounds and had an estimated value of more than $989,000.