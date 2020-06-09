June 3
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Nogales discovered nearly six pounds of heroin and 29 pounds of methamphetamine in the quarter panels of a sedan driven by a 38-year-old U.S. citizen woman. The drugs had an estimated street value of $69,000.
May 29-31
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Nogales arrested 13 people attempting to smuggle drugs into the United States on their bodies during the three-day weekend. The drugs consisted of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. Their combined weight was nearly 19 pounds and estimated street value was nearly $37,000. Nine of the suspects were females and four were males. All were U.S. citizens ranging in ages from 18 to 46.
On Friday, two women attempted to cross as pedestrians with drugs taped to different areas of their bodies. The same day, a man tried to cross on his bicycle with a baggie of methamphetamine and heroin taped to his inner thigh.
On Saturday, a woman was caught with two packages of methamphetamine strapped to her chest. The same day, an 18-year-old male attempted to cross the border with meth within his vehicle as well as in his sock and boot.
Eight of the smugglers were caught on Sunday.
May 30
• Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint referred the driver of a Nissan SUV for a secondary inspection. A search turned up “numerous” packages of drugs in the vehicle and the driver, a 37-year-old woman from Nogales, was arrested. Chemical testing later confirmed that the packages contained 65 pounds of meth and 13 pounds of fentanyl.
May 29
• At 10:40 a.m., Border Patrol agents at the I-19 checkpoint referred a red Nissan Sentra for a secondary inspection. There, they discovered two Mexican national men, both illegally present in the United States, concealed in the vehicle’s trunk. Both men faced immigration violations, while the 37-year-old U.S. citizen woman from Mesa, currently on parole for a previous narcotics conviction, faced federal human-smuggling charges.
May 27
• Border Patrol agents on horses and all-terrain vehicles encountered a group of seven people, all found to be illegally present in the country, near the border west of Nogales. Records checks revealed one member of the group, 50-year-old Julio Martinez Ocampo of Mexico, had been convicted of kidnapping and assault to commit a specific sex offense in Orange County, Calif. in 1995. He was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.
Martinez was taken into custody pending prosecution for re-entry of a convicted felon. The other six people were repatriated to Mexico.