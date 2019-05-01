April 28
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry referred a 26-year-old Mexican man for an additional inspection of his Infinity sedan. After an alert from a drug-sniffing dog, officers removed nearly 34 pounds of meth, worth almost 102,000, from the vehicle. They also seized nearly six pounds of fentanyl worth almost $79,000.
April 26
• When a 48-year-old Mexican male driver and his 43-year-old wife attempted to enter the United States through the Mariposa Port of Entry in a Hyundai SUV, they were referred for a secondary inspection. A drug-sniffing dog then rooted out packages of drugs in of a compartment beneath the rear seat. The drugs were identified as more than 42 pounds of fentanyl, worth $573,000; nearly 83 pounds of heroin, with an estimated value of $2.2 million; and nearly four pounds of meth, worth almost $11,000.
April 25
• CBP officers at the DeConcini Crossing referred a 31-year-old Sahuarita woman for further inspection when she attempted to enter the United States from Mexico. A drug-sniffing dog then led officers to discover nearly 90 packages of narcotics hidden throughout the woman’s Dodge sedan. The drugs were determined to be nearly 78 pounds of meth, worth almost $233,000; more than 18 pounds of heroin, with a value of more than $489,000; and more than four pounds of fentanyl, with a value of more than $56,000.
April 21
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry referred a 22-year-old Phoenix woman for further inspection when she attempted to enter the United States from Mexico early in the morning. While officers were searching her Dodge sedan, they located multiple packages of drugs throughout the vehicle. The packages were identified as more than 12 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of nearly $37,000.
April 15
• Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote canyon west of Nogales encountered 30-year-old Joel Santos-Funes, a Honduran national, after he illegally entered the country in the early morning hours. After apprehension, Santos was transported to the Nogales Station where agents performing a fingerprint and database records check discovered that he was an active MS-13 gang member. He also had an extensive immigration violation history.