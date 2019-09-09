Sept. 5
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry referred a 41-year-old Mexican man for further inspection when he attempted to enter the United States. During a search of his Ford SUV, a drug-sniffing dog led officers to discover nearly 70 packages concealed in the quarter panels. The packages were identified as almost 75 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated value of more than $67,000.
• A 25-year-old Mexican woman was sent for further inspection of her Ford SUV at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. After a drug-sniffing dog alerted to a scent it was trained to detect coming from the vehicle, officers removed several packages from the drive shaft. The packages contained more than 11 pounds of heroin with an estimated value of nearly $131,000.
• A drug-sniffing dog working at the Mariposa crossing alerted CBP officers to an 18-year-old female U.S. citizen traveling on a commercial bus. Officers then found two packages concealed in her bra and one around her waistline. The packages were identified as nearly one pound of heroin and fentanyl, with a total value of almost $9,900.
Aug. 22
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry referred a 36-year-old Nogales, Ariz. woman for further inspection of her Oldsmobile SUV when she attempted to enter the United States from Mexico. The search led to the discovery of 35 packages hidden throughout the vehicle. The packages were identified as more than 39 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of more than $35,000.
Aug. 20
• A 22-year-old woman from Altar, Sonora who was trying to cross into the United States through a pedestrian lane at the Mariposa Port of Entry was sent for further inspection after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. When officers searched her, they found five packages hidden in her undergarments that contained almost two pounds of fentanyl pills, worth nearly $21,000.
Aug. 19
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing referred a 35-year-old Tucson man returning from Mexico for further inspection after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Officers then discovered two packages hidden in the man’s groin area containing more than two pounds of meth, worth nearly $2,000.
Aug. 12
• CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry referred a 57-year-old Tucson woman for further inspection of her Mercury sedan when she attempted to enter the country early in the morning. The search led to the discovery of nearly 160 packages hidden throughout the vehicle. The packages were identified as more than 158 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of more than $142,000.