Nov. 25
• Nogales-based Border Patrol agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Mercedes sedan after observing three men get into the car after emerging from the brush along Interstate 19. Following the stop, the passengers tried to flee, but were apprehended after a short foot chase.
During questioning, agents determined the driver, a 19-year-old Phoenix woman, was smuggling three undocumented Mexican men, ages 21, 30 and 31. Further records checks revealed that the woman had been incarcerated for 60 days seven months prior for another human-smuggling conviction.
Agents seized the vehicle. CBP said the woman would be held in custody on human-smuggling charges and her passengers will be processed for immigration violations.
Nov. 23
• Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint sent a 26-year-old Mexican man for a secondary inspection of the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving. Using X-ray technology, agents discovered an anomaly in the vehicle’s floorboard. Subsequent inspection uncovered packages containing three pounds of heroin, seven pounds of cocaine and more than seven pounds of fentanyl hidden under the floorboard.
The 26-year-old driver was arrested and the truck and narcotics were seized and turned over to federal investigators.
Nov. 19
• Border Patrol agents encountered a Mexican national who had crossed into the United States illegally near Nogales. During questioning, the man volunteered that he was a member of the Los Sureños criminal gang.