Sept. 17
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry referred a 26-year-old Tucson man for further inspection of his Dodge sedan as he attempted to enter the United States from Mexico. After a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of a scent it was trained to detect, officers removed 10 packages of cocaine from within the vehicle’s rear quarter panels and rear bumper. The packages weighed more than 26 pounds and their contents were worth nearly $360,000.
A roundup of recent busts by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents in Santa Cruz County.
• A 19-year-old Nogales woman was sent for an additional inspection of her Ford sedan at the DeConcini port. An alert by a drug-sniffing dog led officers to the car’s spare tire, where they found nearly 20 packages containing nearly 18 pounds of meth, worth almost $16,000.
• CBP officers at the Morley Pedestrian Gate referred a 20-year-old man from La Puente, Calif. for further questioning following a positive alert by a drug-sniffing dog. When he was searched, officers removed two packages of meth that were taped to the subject’s thighs. The drugs weighed nearly two pounds and had an estimated value of almost $1,800.
• A 43-year-old Nogales, Sonora woman was sent for further inspection of her Honda sedan at the DeConcini port. After a drug-sniffing dog alerted positively to a scent it was trained to detect, a search led to the discovery of nearly 50 packages hidden in the vehicle’s rocker panels. The package contents were identified as almost 51 pounds of meth with an estimated value of more than $45,000.
Sept. 9
• CBP officers at the Morley crossing referred a 21-year-old woman for further inspection as she attempted to enter the United States. During a search, she was found to have two packages concealed in her groin area that contained a pound of fentanyl. The stash had a street value of more than $13,600.
Sept. 6
• After a 45-year-old woman was sent for further inspection of her Mazda sedan at the DeConcini Port of Entry, a drug-sniffing dog alerted positively to the vehicle, leading officers to several packages concealed throughout the vehicle. The packages were identified as more than 60 pounds of heroin with a street value of nearly $685,000.
• A 16-year-old U.S. citizen was sent for further inspection at the Morley crossing and found to have a quarter-pound of fentanyl hidden in his groin area. The drugs had an estimated street value of $2,600.
• At the Mariposa Port of Entry, an 18-year-old Phoenix woman was referred for further inspection, and officers found almost a half-pound of fentanyl hidden in her groin area. The drugs had an estimated street value of approximately $4,000.