April 19
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred a 42-year-old man for further inspection of his Lincoln SUV as he attempted to enter the United States through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. Following a positive alert by a drug-sniffing dog, officers located more than 45 packages of drugs inside of the vehicle’s gas tank. The drugs were identified as nearly 53 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $52,750.
• A 28-year-old woman was referred for a secondary inspection when she attempted to enter the United States through the DeConcini pedestrian crossing. A search led officers to a package of fentanyl pills hidden inside the woman’s groin area. The drugs have an estimated street value of $5,850.
April 15
• CBP officers in Nogales seized 66 pounds of methamphetamine from the quarter panels of a sedan driven by a 30-year-old Mexican national.
• Two U.S. citizens were caught with drugs on their bodies when they tried to cross into the country through pedestrian lanes at Nogales ports of entry. A 19-year-old male was caught with 0.15 pounds of meth and a 21-year-old female was busted with 0.11 pounds of fentanyl.