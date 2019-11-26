Nov. 19
• Shortly after 10 p.m., the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from two people requesting help, stating they had been lost in the desert for more than a week. The call was routed to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Joint Intelligence and Operations Center, along with GPS coordinates of the callers’ location.
A CBP aircraft located the two individuals and Border Patrol agents responded on the ground. The agents determined the men, Mexican nationals illegally present in the country, were in stable condition and did not require medical assistance. Both men now face federal immigration charges.
Nov. 17
• U.S. Customs and Border protection officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry searched a Pontiac sedan belonging to a 33-year-old Mexican man when he attempted to enter the country from Mexico. An alert from a drug-sniffing dog then led to the discovery of three packages of heroin inside of the vehicle’s spare tire. The drugs, which weighed more than seven pounds, were worth more than $84,000.
• A 29-year-old man and his 27-year-old female passenger, both from Mexico, were referred for a further search of the Ford compact sedan they were traveling in at the Mariposa port.
A positive alert by a drug-sniffing dog led officers to a dozen drug packages hidden in the vehicle’s spare tire. The contents were determined to be more than 13 pounds of meth, worth more than $12,000.
Nov. 16
• CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry referred a 33-year-old Mexican woman for an additional search of her Nissan sedan. That search led to the discovery of nearly 38 pounds of cocaine hidden in the back seat and speaker box. The stash was valued at more than $516,000.
Nov. 15
• A 27-year-old Mexican man was sent for additional inspection of his GMC truck as he attempted to enter the United States through the DeConcini port. A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the truck, and a subsequent search led to the discovery of modifications to the engine that allowed five packages of heroin to hidden inside. The heroin, weighing nearly five pounds, was worth almost $56,000. Officers also found three packages of cocaine in the truck that weighed a total of more than seven pounds and had a value of nearly $102,000.
• CBP officers at the Mariposa port referred a 41-year-old Mexican man for an additional search of his Dodge truck as he attempted to enter the United States. A drug-sniffing dog then led officers to the discovery of 64 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the truck’s back seat. The cocaine was worth more than $871,000.
• Officers at the DeConcini pedestrian lanes selected a 59-year-old Tucson man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the United States through the port. A positive alert by a drug-sniffing dog led to the removal of three packages of drugs from inside the guitar he was carrying. The narcotics were identified as a little more than three pounds of meth, worth nearly $3,000.