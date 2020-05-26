May 20
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales seized nearly 64 pounds of methamphetamine from two U.S. citizens: a 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. The packages of meth were concealed in the passenger doors and quarter panels of a vehicle the pair was traveling in.
May 19
• Remote detection technology alerted Border Patrol agents to a group of people who had illegally crossed into the country in the mountains west of Nogales. Agents tracked and arrested the eight-member group and transported them to a field command station, which are portable open-air facilities that are meant to reduce the risk of exposure to airborne illness.
During criminal records and database checks on the detainees, it was discovered one of the men arrested, 39-year-old Hugo Sanchez Trujillo, was convicted of sexual assault in Fillmore, Utah in 2003 and given a three-year prison sentence. Sanchez faces prosecution for re-entry of a convicted felon, the Border Patrol said, while the other seven people were processed for rapid deportation.
May 15
• While conducting an immigration inspection of a passenger shuttle, U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint discovered and seized a cylindrical package concealed on a female passenger’s body. The package contained 8.1 ounces of pills that were consistent with the characteristics of fentanyl.
The 18-year-old U.S. citizen woman, a resident of Nevada, was arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.
May 14
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound inspections at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry discovered 10,000 rounds of assault rifle ammunition hidden inside an ice chest and covered with beer. A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the bust.