Dec. 8
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry referred a 29-year-old Mexican woman for a search of her Nissan SUV. A drug-sniffing dog then helped root out 12 packages of cocaine within the floorboard, which weighed nearly 30 pounds and were worth almost $338,000.
Dec. 7
• A 36-year-old man from Indio, Calif. man was referred for a search of his Toyota sedan at the DeConcini port. A positive alert by a drug-sniffing dog then led officers to discover more than 180 packages of drugs hidden throughout the vehicle. The packages were determined to contain almost 135 pounds of meth, worth more than $222,000.
Dec. 6
• Officers at the DeConcini crossing’s pedestrian area selected a 37-year-old Phoenix woman for an additional inspection as she attempted to enter the United States. Aided by a drug-sniffing dog, officers found her to be carrying a package of more than two pounds of fentanyl. The value of the drugs was almost $25,000.
• A 31-year-old Mexican woman was sent for an additional search of her KIA compact sedan at the DeConcini port. The search led to the seizure of nearly 14 pounds of meth, worth almost $23,000, from the vehicle’s spare tire.