July 18
• U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry referred a 43-year-old Mexican man for additional inspection of his Chevy truck after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. Upon inspection, CBP officers found 10 packages of cocaine within the dashboard and heater core. The drugs weighed more than 26 pounds and were worth nearly $633,000.
• A 22-year-old Tucson woman was sent to secondary inspection of her Chevy truck at the Mariposa Port of Entry after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to a secret compartment in the bed of the truck. CBP officers removed nearly 30 packages of methamphetamine, which weighed 30 pounds and had an estimated value of $90,000.
• CBP officers at the Morley Pedestrian Crossing referred a 62-year old Nogales man for additional questioning after he attempted to enter the country. After searching the man, officers found nearly half a pound of heroin hidden in his groin area, with a value of over $39,000.
• A 63-year-old Nogales man who was referred for further questions at the Morley crossing was found in possession of more than a half-pound of Xanax, Tramadol and Oxycodone, packaged separately and hidden in his groin area.