For decades, property owners and potential developers in downtown Nogales have faced a consistent challenge: The area sits firmly in a federally designated floodplain map, promising high insurance rates and stringent permitting processes for builders.

Now, that might change to an extent.

Erosion

Erosion has deepened in recent months between the Nogales Wash and Hohokam Drive. Recently, the city obtained permits from federal and state agencies to implement repairs.


Tags

Load comments