For decades, property owners and potential developers in downtown Nogales have faced a consistent challenge: The area sits firmly in a federally designated floodplain map, promising high insurance rates and stringent permitting processes for builders.
Now, that might change to an extent.
Last month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency – FEMA – signaled that it could approve a request from Santa Cruz County that would revise the flood map for downtown Nogales.
If officially approved, the new map would move a chunk of downtown Nogales out of the floodway, designating much of the zone as a flood hazard area instead, according to Leonard Fontes of the County’s Public Works Department.
“The county believes that the new flood hazard mapping shows a better representation of true risk of flood inundation,” Fontes told the NI on Wednesday.
There are still some loose ends.
“The county is in a waiting game for FEMA to prepare the draft maps and there is presently no timetable,” Fontes noted in an email.
And if the letter of map revision gets official approval, the county must wait out a 180-day appeal period before the new designations go into effect, Fontes added.
But if it gets the green light, the updated floodplain map could mean developers and property owners face fewer barriers in certain areas. This comes after years of economic decline in the shopping corridor, and amid an effort to revitalize parts of downtown Nogales.
‘It’s been stifled’
Currently, two major corridors in downtown Nogales – Morley and Grand avenues – are identified as regulatory floodways under FEMA. The designation is among the most restrictive under FEMA regulations, and developers must meet an array of requirements, including hydraulic studies, to move forward in a floodway.
“Communities should limit any and all development in a floodway whenever possible,” a fact sheet from FEMA cautions. “If you think of the floodway as a highway for floodwaters to travel, it helps visualize the inherent risk of building in that space.”
In addition to FEMA regulations, downtown property owners have at times raised concerns over the county’s strict floodplain regulations. In 2015, for instance, county officials and property owners deliberated a contentious ordinance that would require new and existing structures on floodplains to be raised two feet above the anticipated height of a “100-year” flood event. Those against the ordinance argued it affected structures that had been around for nearly 100 years, and would hamper further development in the area.
Allan Sanchez, a hydrologist based in Elgin who began working as the county’s new floodplain coordinator last week, noted that Santa Cruz County, and particularly Nogales, held a distinctive challenge: By the time more public consciousness and knowledge had developed about flood patterns and flood risk, much of Nogales had already been built.
“We have this established city in the floodplain. And it’s been stifled, through the years, as far as being able to develop anything because of the flooding,” Sanchez noted.
Now, if the revised map is approved, businesses on Morley and Grand corridors would no longer be subjected to floodway restrictions. Instead, they’d be categorized as “special flood hazard areas” – zones that face about a one-percent chance of annual complete flooding. Flood insurance would still be a necessity for property owners in those hazard areas, though the zone would be federally recognized as less risky for development.
Other parts of downtown Nogales would be taken out of the floodplain altogether. One small patch of land, for instance, near Elm and Sonoita streets is currently categorized as a special flood hazard area. If the new revision is approved, the area would have no flood-related designation – meaning those property owners would not have to pay flood insurance, according to the drafted maps.
Jesus Valdez, the county’s public works director and incoming manager, pointed to a new mapping system as the catalyst for those changes.
“We restudied the floodplain in the downtown Nogales area using modern, two-dimensional modeling,” Valdez said Wednesday.
Those studies, Valdez told the NI, yielded significant results: The estimated peak water flow of downtown Nogales was cut by more than 30 percent, compared to previous estimates.
Resultantly, the floodway could be removed from part of the downtown corridor, including parts of the Nogales Plaza and the area south of it. What’s more, Valdez said, the surrounding area – historically known as a floodplain – “got skinnier.”
“So those are the three positive things that happened,” Valdez said. “No floodway, a narrower floodplain, and the peak flow got reduced.”
Other plans on tap
Within the flood district, other projects are on tap for Santa Cruz County: On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a measure to further advance the Ephraim Canyon Flood Project, an $8.6 million federally funded initiative that would facilitate the construction of a retention basin near Western Avenue.
That area consistently endures intense flooding during the monsoon season. The county project had been a years-long pursuit from former floodplain coordinator John Hays, who died in 2022. Now, staff are searching for an engineer to design the basin.
“We’ll go through the selection process, get somebody on board, probably in a month or two,” Valdez told the NI.
Meanwhile, erosion continues in certain pressure points throughout Nogales, including Hohokam Drive, where walls surrounding the Nogales Wash continue to crumble. As the City of Nogales has waited to obtain repair permits, municipal staff implemented interim protective measures, including sandbags, to stave off further erosion.
Addressing the county supervisors Tuesday, City Engineer Juan Guerra announced that Nogales had finally obtained permission from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to move forward with significant repair plans for Hohokam.
“It took me almost a year to get the permits,” Guerra added.
Sanchez, the new floodplain coordinator, pinpointed fewer immediate flood-related issues in Eastern Santa Cruz County, compared to those of Nogales. Washes and channels, he noted, are generally flatter in the eastern county, and the area’s vast grasslands allow for more thorough water absorption.
“You get kind of a wider type of flow. I don’t see a lot of flood-related issues in Elgin,” he added. “But, it’d be nice to keep it that way.”
And speaking to the NI Tuesday, Sanchez described the 2D mapping system as a more appropriate method for studying water flow in Nogales – particularly as the county continues in its pursuit to redefine the downtown floodplain.
“We want to use those new flood maps as a tool to help that sort of analysis going forward,” Sanchez said. “So when people need building permits or if somebody wants to do an addition ... we’re able to help them and actually allow them to build in a manner that’s safe and up to speed as far as FEMA regulations.”