Shortly after telling a U.S. Border Patrol ranch liaison that there had been shots fired on his Kino Springs ranch on Jan. 30, George Alan Kelly reportedly called back to tell the liaison he had “possibly struck something,” according to a Border Patrol agent who informed a Sheriff’s Office dispatcher about the call.
“(Kelly) called our ranch liaison again. This time, he’s being intentionally vague,” the agent told the dispatcher in a call made at 5:52 p.m. that day. “What he said was, in checking his property, he believes that he possibly struck something.”
“He said those words: ‘Possibly struck something,’” the agent repeated, according to a 911 recording obtained by the NI Tuesday.
If those were, in fact, Kelly’s words, and he was referring to the Mexican man declared dead on his property, they appear to contradict a core premise of Kelly’s second-degree murder defense: that he fired only warning shots over the heads of the people he saw on his ranch that afternoon.
In a motion filed last month, Kelly’s lawyer wrote that the 74-year-old rancher “denied firing any shot directly at any person,” and that: “He does not believe that any of his warning shots could have possibly hit the person or caused the death.”
Sheriff’s investigators and the County Attorney’s Office believe otherwise. They’ve charged Kelly with the second-degree murder of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen Buitimea of Nogales, Sonora, as well as two counts of aggravated assault against two alleged members of Cuen Buitimea’s group.
The call from the Border Patrol agent was one of several recordings made that day of phone exchanges among Border Patrol agents, the Sheriff’s Office and Kelly himself that were obtained by members of the media this week.
The calls, which range from under 30 seconds to nearly eight minutes in length, provide context for several pieces of evidence referenced by the county’s lead prosecutor in court so far. They also include a number of new details, offering a broader glimpse into the circumstances that led the Sheriff’s Office to arrest Kelly the day of the alleged murder.
During one call on Jan. 30, a Border Patrol agent expressed skepticism over Kelly’s previous claims that he’d encountered an active shooter, saying Kelly has “made this call before.” In another call, a BP agent told a dispatcher he’d made contact with Kelly’s wife, who’d reportedly told authorities Kelly was “chasing” a group of men south toward Mexico.
One recording details a conversation in which Kelly, after several minutes of coaxing, carefully tells a Sheriff’s Office dispatcher about the dead body on his Kino Springs property, making it clear he was cognizant of his Miranda rights before he was even considered a suspect.
“You know the saying, ‘You have the right to remain silent, anything you can … say can and will be held against you?’” Kelly asks the dispatcher at one point.
“I understand,” the dispatcher responds.
“I'm not admitting to anything I've done,” Kelly continues. “But you know, all of those things tend to add up. And I don't know what happened. I just know what I just saw about 15 minutes ago. And it's something that an ambulance cannot help.”
‘Chasing them south’
In Kelly’s first call to the Border Patrol ranch liaison on the afternoon of Jan. 30, he reported an active shooter on his ranch. Shortly after – at around 2:45 p.m. – a Border Patrol agent contacted the Sheriff’s Office to request assistance.
In the recording of the call, the agent, who identified himself as a supervisor at the Nogales Border Patrol Station, conveyed doubt over Kelly’s claim.
“I don't know for sure that this guy's getting shot at or not,” the agent told the dispatcher. “What sometimes happens is, some of our customers go through his property … I don't know if he's crazy, or what's going on.”
Later in the call, the agent described other interactions with Kelly:
“He's made this call before … it ended up just being aliens on his property. And he says the same thing. I think he's just trying to get a quicker response out there,” the agent told the dispatcher. “But obviously, we’ve got to take it (seriously).”
Larkin, Kelly’s lawyer, has asserted that her client had heard a gunshot and witnessed an “armed group of men” on his ranch. In a motion filed last month, Larkin also said the group’s leader pointed an AK-47 directly at Kelly, prompting the rancher to fire “warning shots” above the heads of the group.
But prosecutors argue that Kelly pursued the group of men, who were unarmed, undocumented migrants. In a motion, Chief Deputy County Attorney Kimberly Hunley alleged that Kelly shot Cuen Buitimea in the back without any warning.
In the same 911 call at 2:45 p.m., the Border Patrol agent described Kelly’s narrative:
“(Kelly’s) last statement was he thinks they were shooting at him and he thought he heard gunshots. But then he saw people running but he didn't see any firearms,” the agent told the dispatcher. “But he's checking his ranch with his weapons to check his livestock.”
“OK,” the dispatcher said. “He didn’t shoot back, correct?”
“No,” the BP agent replied.
“OK,” the dispatcher said.
“At least he’s not saying he did,” the agent added.
In a slightly later call, around 3 p.m., the Border Patrol agent contacted the Sheriff’s Office once again, informing the dispatcher that he’d managed to speak with Kelly’s wife. The woman allegedly described five people on the property, and told authorities that Kelly was following the group.
“(Kelly) is currently trying to pursue them. He's chasing them south,” the agent said.
That statement might explain why Hunley had hoped to put Kelly’s wife on the stand during the Feb. 24 preliminary hearing. However, the woman, who has been in attendance at her husband’s other court appearances, neglected to show up at court that day. Kelly’s wife also allegedly did not answer phone calls from law enforcement representatives hoping to subpoena her.
‘Intentionally vague’
Around 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 30, the Border Patrol agent contacted Sheriff’s Office dispatch once again, according to one of the 911 recordings. In this call, the Border Patrol agent observed that Kelly had become “intentionally vague” in his account of the events.
“What (Kelly) said was, in checking his property, he believes that he possibly struck something,” the agent added.
Three minutes later, the Sheriff’s Office dispatcher called Kelly directly and attempted to gather information, according to the recording. Kelly told the dispatcher he needed a deputy, but initially declined to give further details.
“Go ahead, you can talk to me,” the dispatcher told Kelly. “What's going on?”
“Yeah, I know I can talk to you,” Kelly replied, “but you're responsible for what I say and I'm responsible for what I say.’
The dispatcher continued to search for details, reminding Kelly at one point that she needed to know whether she was sending deputies into a dangerous situation.
“You told them that you shot at something,” the dispatcher said. “What did you shoot at?”
“I didn’t shoot at, I haven’t said I shot at anything,” Kelly responded.
The dispatcher also reminded Kelly that she needed to know whether to dispatch emergency medical responders to the scene.
Eventually, Kelly informed the dispatcher that he’d found a body on the property.
“And it's not alive,” he said. “So you asked if you need an EMT. I said, ‘no.’ I'm sure a coroner will be involved sooner or later.”
He told the dispatcher he’d hung a flashlight in the area to lead sheriff’s deputies to the deceased man.
Around 6:24 p.m., deputies located the body, according to Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo. By 9:21 p.m., Kelly was being booked into the county jail on a first-degree murder charge.
Kelly spent the next three-plus weeks in custody before being released on a $1 million surety bond on Feb. 22. Two days later, a justice of the peace ruled there was probable cause for Kelly to be tried on the charges – by then, the prosecutor had dropped the first-degree murder charge in favor of second-degree murder – and sent the case up to Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
Kelly was arraigned at Superior Court on Monday, and Judge Thomas Fink scheduled his trial to begin Sept. 6.
Meanwhile, Larkin has filed a motion asking Fink to reconsider the probable cause determination.