George Alan Kelly listens during a hearing on Feb. 22 at Santa Cruz County Justice Court.

 Photo by Mark Henle

Shortly after telling a U.S. Border Patrol ranch liaison that there had been shots fired on his Kino Springs ranch on Jan. 30, George Alan Kelly reportedly called back to tell the liaison he had “possibly struck something,” according to a Border Patrol agent who informed a Sheriff’s Office dispatcher about the call.

“(Kelly) called our ranch liaison again. This time, he’s being intentionally vague,” the agent told the dispatcher in a call made at 5:52 p.m. that day. “What he said was, in checking his property, he believes that he possibly struck something.”

At 5:58 p.m. on Jan. 30, a dispatcher with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office called George Allen Kelly for more details after Kelly told a Border Patrol agent that he had found a dead body on his ranch. This is one of several recordings made that day of phone exchanges among Border Patrol agents, the Sheriff’s Office and Kelly himself that were obtained by members of the media.


