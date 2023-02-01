Schools, businesses, health clinics and government offices were forced to close, and thousands of residents were left without power in their homes on a chilly Tuesday morning after a widespread and ongoing outage cut service for UniSource Electric customers across Western Santa Cruz County.
The power went out at around 3 a.m. and stayed that way through Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. The cause of the failure wasn't immediately clear.
“It's related to the transmission line and there are multiple resources working on it both from TEP and UniSource. That is all I know,” Roberto Guevara, a local UniSource representative, said Tuesday morning.
Reached early in the afternoon, Joe Barrios, a corporate spokesman, said the outage appeared to have been caused by an equipment failure, and UniSource personnel were still looking into the situation.
However, he added, the company's first priority was "to get the lights back on."
A message posted to the company website later in the morning said: "We're working to restore service to some customers in the Nogales area this morning, though others will need to await additional repairs, which could take until 2 p.m. or possibly longer."
According to a map updated by UniSource around 9:30 a.m., the outage was affecting more than 20,000 customers.
In a text message sent at 1:21 p.m., Barrios estimated that service had been restored to about 5,000 customers. "We’re now estimating service will be restored to all customers at around 3 p.m.," he wrote.
The Nogales and Santa Cruz Valley unified school districts both announced that they had canceled classes for the day on Feb. 1, as did Little Red Elementary School east of Nogales. Parent-teacher conferences were also canceled at SCVUSD.
Eastern Santa Cruz County, which is not served by UniSource, was not affected by the blackout, and Patagonia Public Schools held classes as normal.
The City of Nogales closed its offices and suspended services until power is restored, and the special and regular meetings of the City Council that were scheduled for Tuesday were postponed until Feb. 8, according to posts on the city's Facebook page. The Nogales police and fire departments remained open, with NPD officers assisting at intersections throughout the city, where many traffic lights were out-of-order.
“Be aware of your surroundings when driving,” noted Sobeira Castro, the county’s emergency management director.
Reached shortly after 9 a.m., Castro said UniSource had estimated power could be restored by noon. UniSource’s website also estimated that some service areas would begin receiving power again by noon, though other service areas are marked as “to be determined” in terms of repair time.
The Santa Cruz County Court Complex is also closed, per an alert from the county. All Mariposa Health Clinics are closed until power is restored, aside from the Tubac Clinic, which remains operational.
In downtown Nogales on Tuesday morning, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, retail shops and the Food City supermarket were all closed. One exception was the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, which continued to process travelers moving back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico.
Ricardo Sanchez crossed Tuesday morning from Nogales, Sonora to meet his granddaughter outside her charter school in downtown Nogales, Ariz. The school was closed and Sanchez’s granddaughter wasn’t there, leaving him befuddled.
With no power in town, he said, “there’s no place to shelter from the cold, no McDonald’s to go into and enjoy a coffee.”
The lack of power also meant no heat or household appliances for many residents – a major inconvenience on a morning on which temperatures dropped to below freezing. It also created water problems for homes relying on electric pumps.
Ricardo Medina, a Rio Rico resident, told the NI he'd noticed feeble water pressure in his home that morning.
"It’s really low … it’s like a small stream of water," he added.
When asked if customers would be reimbursed for the lost service, Barrios, the company spokesman, said they could call UniSource or contact the company via a complaint form on its website. "We have that option available," he said.
UniSource is in the midst of an effort to increase its rates for electric customers. Last November, the company announced it had filed a request with the Arizona Corporation Commission to raise its rates starting in 2024, saying that if the rate change is approved, the monthly bill for an average residential customer will increase by $18.52