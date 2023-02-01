Schools, businesses, health clinics and government offices were forced to close, and thousands of residents were left without power in their homes on a chilly Tuesday morning after a widespread and ongoing outage cut service for UniSource Electric customers across Western Santa Cruz County.

The power went out at around 3 a.m. and stayed that way through Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. The cause of the failure wasn't immediately clear.

A map updated by UniSource at 9:38 a.m. shows the outage continuing to affect thousands of homes and businesses across Santa Cruz County.
Nogales police officers help control traffic near the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Tuesday morning after the power outage left traffic lights dark.


