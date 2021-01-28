A ticket purchased at the Rio Rico Chevron for last Saturday’s Powerball drawing earned its owner a $1 million prize.
The person who bought the ticket matched five out of the five winning numbers – 5, 8, 17, 27 and 28 – but not the Powerball number (14).
That made them one of the 43 people around the country to earn a $1 million prize in the drawing – the largest number of millionaires created in a single U.S. lottery drawing in the last five years.
However, the person didn’t immediately claim their prize, and a Powerball representative reached out to the NI when the ticket sold in Rio Rico hadn’t been redeemed by 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A subsequent post to the NI’s Facebook page about the outstanding ticket reached more than 55,000 people.
The ticket was ultimately claimed on Wednesday at the Arizona Lottery office in Tucson, the Powerball representative said, adding that the winner had opted to remain anonymous.