In the quiet, grassy hills of Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, Amanda Nelson hesitated slightly as she approached a metal cage Friday afternoon.

Inside sat a prairie dog: Small, furry, and according to Nelson, a little angry. After all, the rodent had been lured out of her burrow and into the custody of total strangers.

Bait

Megan Victory displays a handful of bait used to trap prairie dogs at the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area.
Dog eye

Volunteers examine the eyes of a black-tailed prairie dog for possible parasites.
GCU student

Several students from Grand Canyon University made the nearly three-hour drive down from Phoenix to Las Cienegas National Conservation Area to help document and study the black-tailed prairie dog population.
Jennifer

Jennifer Presler, a birds and mammals biologist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, guides volunteers in examining and microchipping black-tailed prairie dogs.


Tags

