In the quiet, grassy hills of Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, Amanda Nelson hesitated slightly as she approached a metal cage Friday afternoon.
Inside sat a prairie dog: Small, furry, and according to Nelson, a little angry. After all, the rodent had been lured out of her burrow and into the custody of total strangers.
Nelson, a student at Grand Canyon University, worked alongside two classmates to coax the animal out of her cage and into a lightweight sack. From there, the students weighed the rodent, measured her tiny feet, and examined a short, fluffy tail.
The prairie dog, they discovered, was pregnant – good news for the species’ population growth.
“We caught two pregnant females from this colony. How exciting!” GCU student Megan Victory announced as she took notes.
For the past 15 years, the Arizona Game and Fish Department has been working to reintroduce native black-tailed prairie dogs in several colonies throughout Las Cienegas – an area northeast of Sonoita that spans either side of the Pima-Santa Cruz county line.
And twice a year, AZGFD gathers volunteers like Nelson and Victory to document the health of the prairie dog population. That entails hours of catching, measuring and examining the animals.
Once the examination is through, volunteers ensure that the animal is properly microchipped to track the creature during future trappings.
Then, the animal is released back into its original burrow – a deep, narrow hole that connects to a larger, interconnected system of tunnels.
As the hours passed on Friday, volunteers stood in the sun to avoid the brisk air, some planning out loud how they’d stay warm on the campground once darkness fell. The trapping lasted throughout the weekend, with some participants braving below-freezing temperatures overnight.
Paige Satterfield, who studies natural resources at the University of Arizona, gently steadied the head of a prairie dog with her thumb, checking his eyes for parasites.
“It’s really neat to be able to help out, and actually (make) a difference,” she said.
‘They’re feisty’
In 2008, AZGFD introduced the first prairie dog colony at Las Cienegas, releasing more than 70 dogs that had been transferred from New Mexico. At that point, the local prairie dog population had dwindled considerably – AZGFD estimates the species hadn’t been spotted for several decades within the state.
On the ground, working with the wild animals can be unpredictable, Victory pointed out. Earlier that day, she’d caught a prairie dog, successfully transferred him from a cage to a sack, and turned the animal over to determine whether it was male or female.
“And it just started pooping everywhere. It was not happy,” Victory laughed. “They’re feisty. They’re fun.”
But that same act – cycling waste – allows the prairie dog to play a crucial role in the Las Cienegas ecosystem, Victory pointed out.
“They help maintain the vegetation and cycle nutrients into the soil,” she added. “So that way, more plants can grow. There’s more biodiversity.”
The rodent also routinely burrows – coaxing water underground during rainfall, according to AZGFD. The holes sometimes serve as habitats for other species.
And, those holes have also created trepidation for some local ranchers, who’ve expressed concerns in recent years that cattle or horses could fall into the hole and gravely injure a leg, according to Jennifer Presler.
Presler, a birds and mammals biologist with AZGFD, led Friday’s trapping, guiding volunteers through the examination process and inserting microchips with ease between the shoulders of the small rodents. Right now, Presler told the NI, there are five prairie dog colonies in the area, and they’re all situated on active cattle ranches.
So far, she said, there haven’t been any livestock injuries reported.
“To me, that’s really encouraging. But hopefully, it’ll start changing opinions of prairie dogs as a species out here,” she said.
Not all prairie dogs emerged from their burrows completely unscathed on Friday. One was bleeding heavily from his nose; another from her tail; and another exhibited small sores around his eyes.
But, Presler said, that happens – the animals get territorial, and sometimes rough, particularly during mating season.
She dabbed a drop of ointment around one prairie dog’s eyes, preparing to release him back to his home.
“I think he’s OK,” she said.