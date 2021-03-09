Close to 300 pre-Columbian artifacts, most of which were confiscated nearly a decade ago at the Mariposa Port of Entry, were handed over to Mexican officials on Tuesday during a repatriation ceremony at the Mexican Consulate in Nogales.
The pieces included arrow heads, axe heads, hammer heads, spear heads and small stone carvings confirmed to between 1,000 and 5,000 years old, as well as ceramic figures used in burial rites at least 1,500 years ago, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.
In all, 277 items were turned over on Tuesday following two separate investigations by Homeland Security Investigations special agents assigned to Phoenix and Nogales. Scott Brown, special agent in charge of HSI Phoenix, presented the relics to Ricardo Santana, Mexican consul in Nogales, and Jose Luis Perea, director of the Mexican Institute for Anthropology and History (INAH) in Sonora, who accepted them on behalf of the people of Mexico.
“This repatriation comes at an opportune time, in the year of a very significant commemoration for Mexico – the 500th anniversary of the taking of Tenochtitlan, which was a heartrending encounter between the cultural universes of Western Europe and America,” said Perea, in reference to the Spanish conquest and destruction of the Aztec metropolis where Mexico City now stands.
“This event allows us to deeply recognize the pre-Hispanic cultures of Mexico, as well as the resistance and presence of its contemporary indigenous peoples,” Perea said in the news release.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the Nogales side of the case began in October 2012, after HSI special agents were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding numerous suspected pre-Columbian artifacts that were declared by two Mexican citizens at the Mariposa port. HSI Nogales subsequently took custody of 267 artifacts.
“Archeological expert analysis subsequently confirmed the authenticity of the artifacts as being between 1,000 and 5,000 years old and of significant cultural value,” the news release said.
In March 2013, HSI representatives in Hermosillo, Sonora contacted INAH to arrange a meeting, at which three archaeologists from the institute viewed the artifacts and concluded that they were cultural artifacts of pre-Hispanic Mexican origin from Northwest Mexico.
INAH appraised the artifacts at more than $124,000, the Homeland Security news release said, and HSI concluded that all of the seized pieces had been imported into the United States in violation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Convention of 1970, as well as the Cultural Property Implementation Act. Therefore, they needed to be returned to Mexico.
“The United States government is committed to combating the theft and trafficking of cultural heritage and to preserving and protecting it where it is found,” Laura Biedebach, U.S. consul in Nogales, Sonora, said in the news release, adding: “We will continue to cooperate across agencies and borders to ensure that our citizens can enjoy their cultural heritage.”
Meanwhile, the HSI Phoenix case began on Oct. 8, 2013, when special agents were contacted by a representative of the Chandler Historical Society regarding multiple suspected pre-Columbian Chinesco-Western pottery figures with origins as far back as 100 B.C. The 10 ceramic pieces were in the possession of the City of Chandler Museum.
“HSI special agents promptly met with the museum’s director, who turned over 10 shaft tomb artifacts for further review and investigation,” the news release said.
Shaft tombs were part of a burial practice common to pre-Hispanic cultures in what is now the western Mexican states of Jalisco, Nayarit and Colima.
The agents then met with representatives of the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, as well as the director of archeology in Sonora and the chief archeologist for the state’s Cerro de Trincheras zone, who authenticated the ceramic figures as historically significant artifacts originating from Mexico.
The artifacts were believed to accompany deceased individuals during a last rite of passage between 100 B.C. and 500 A.D. The experts reportedly estimated the value of the pieces to be between $26,100 and $45,700.
“The cultural significance of artifacts from regions around the world extends beyond any monetary value,” said Brown the chief HSI agent in Phoenix. “The pieces, like those discovered, are fragments of history; and it is an honor to return them to their rightful home country.”