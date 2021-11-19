Camila Gamez of Nogales, Sonora gassed up her car on Tuesday morning at the Fuel Express Depot in downtown Nogales, Ariz. She said she brings her children to school in Arizona, and likes to buy gas while she’s on this side of the border.
“It performs better than in Mexico,” she said, explaining her preference for U.S. gasoline.
But Rafael Diaz, a resident of Nogales, Sonora who was filling up the tank on his Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday at a Circle K in Nogales, Ariz., was rethinking his decision to buy on this side of the border.
“I just realized today that it’s cheaper, about $3.03 a gallon, in Mexico for regular,” he said. “Next time, I’m getting my gas over there.”
With visa-holders from Mexico once again allowed to cross into the United States for non-essential reasons, retailers in Nogales, Ariz. are welcoming them back amid a changed commercial landscape. Supply chain problems have pushed consumer prices steadily upward, and some of the most visible indications of that trend can be found at U.S. gas pumps, where prices are at their highest since 2014.
Prior to the implementation of travel restrictions in March 2020, gas stations in Nogales, like many other local retail businesses, relied heavily on consumers from Mexico. Not only do some drivers believe, correctly or not, that the quality is better on this side, but the price of gas has consistently been cheaper in the United States.
But not anymore.
This week, the per-gallon price of regular unleaded gasoline in Nogales, Ariz. ranged from around $3.35 to $3.79, a dollar or more higher than when the border closed to Mexican tourists 20 months ago. On Wednesday in Nogales, Sonora, the price of regular-blend gas at an Arco station converted to $3.10 per gallon. It was $3.02 at a Phillips 66 station and $2.98 at a station selling gas from the state-run oil concern Pemex.
Laura Eunice Flores of Nogales, Sonora was buying gas on Wednesday at a Pemex station just south of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. Even with the change in U.S. border rules, she can’t travel to Arizona because her visa expired and she’s waiting for an appointment from the consulate to renew it. But her son can still cross.
“My son crossed yesterday and put 60 dollars of gas in his car. I asked him to take my car and he said that I should fill my car up here in Sonora,” she said. “I put in 1,020 pesos (US$49) and it is full.”
The ambivalent response of Sonoran gas consumers has been evident at stations in Nogales, Ariz., where several owners and employees said this week that they had seen an increase in sales since the crossing rules changed on Nov. 8, but it still hadn’t approached the levels they saw prior to the pandemic and travel restrictions.
“It’s gotten a little better, but the price is now high so not everyone is coming to pump gasoline. Supposedly it’s cheaper over in Mexico,” said Antonio Haro, owner of the Fuel Express Depot, where regular unleaded was selling for $3.59 per gallon on Tuesday.
The Chevron station next to Nogales City Hall has some of the highest prices in town – they were advertising $3.69 per gallon of regular on Tuesday. But clerk Paula Robles said she had noticed a recent influx of drivers from Mexico, including some new customers who needed help figuring out how to work the pumps (full-service is still the norm in Mexico).
One benefit of Mexican consumers, she said, is that they tend to fill their tanks, and she pointed to a couple of recent sales for $45 and $50.
“The people are definitely convinced, and they’ve seen it proven, that the gasoline here performs better,” she said of the Chevron’s loyal customers.
Still, she acknowledged that sales weren’t the same as when she started work there in December 2019.
‘A little better’
“We’re not seeing the big lines, but as to the product we’re selling, it’s getting a little better,” said Daniel Araujo, whose family owns the Fiesta Market station on State Route 189, where regular unleaded was going for $3.49 per gallon on Tuesday.
Sales at another Araujo family-owned station, Jumpin’ Jack Gas on Congress Drive, have improved more than at Fiesta Market, which he attributed to its proximity to the shopping centers on Mariposa Road.
In general, Araujo cited the quality of U.S. gasoline as its key selling point with Mexican consumers.
“Gas prices are high, but still people prefer the fuel here,” he said of the local market outlook.
Araujo pointed to one favorable factor that he thinks is helping his and other local businesses during these challenging times: U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been keeping the wait times relatively brief at the local ports of entry.
“If there’s not a big line, they’ll say, ‘You know what, let’s go over, cross, eat a cheeseburger, go back.’ But if it’s two hours just to do that…,” he said of Sonoran consumers, adding: “If we don’t have a long wait time, we’re all going to win.”
Mexico hasn’t been immune to rising gas prices itself. After all, it’s the world’s top importer of U.S. gasoline and so supply chain issues here are felt there as well.
Still, a man named Roque who was buying gas Wednesday morning at an Arco station in Nogales, Sonora, said it’s all relative.
Pointing to himself and the other customers buying gas at the station, he said: “They say sure, here the gas went up, but across the line it’s way up, too. So we prefer to keep putting in gas here.”
Roque, who declined to give his last name, and Araujo, the Nogales, Ariz. station owner, both pointed to another key factor in Sonorans’ decisions whether to make purchases in Mexico or the United States: the currency exchange rate.
“If you’re buying one dollar for 23 pesos, as opposed to one dollar for 19, it’s a huge difference,” Araujo said.
The peso-to-dollar exchange rate in international currency markets shot up from around 18.5-to-1 in February 2020 to 22-to-1 in early March 2020, though exchange houses in Nogales did their best to keep their rates around 19-to-1 at the time.
A rate in the teens now that the travel restrictions have been lifted could have mitigated some of the difference in gas prices between Nogales, Sonora and Nogales, Ariz.
However, as of Thursday, the international exchange rate was around 20.75-to-1, and “casas de cambio” in downtown Nogales were mostly selling dollars for 20.5 or 21 pesos.
Long-distance drivers
In addition to day-trippers from Sonora, gas stations in Nogales, Ariz. also see significant business from long-distance travelers who cross the U.S.-Mexico border here on their way to or from either country’s interior.
Those travelers are likely to become more common as the holiday season approaches, especially the “paisanos” – U.S. citizens and residents of Mexican decent who drive south for Christmas, often in pickups with plates from states like California, Washington and Idaho, their beds piled high with gifts for loved ones in Mexico.
Long-distance travelers interviewed this week suggested another mixed bag when it comes to first- or last-chance gas sales in Nogales.
Price was somewhat of a consideration for Arturo Padilla of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, who stopped here for fuel on Wednesday on his way to California.
“I filled up in Hermosillo (Sonora) and I wanted to top off here because I know it is going to be a lot more expensive in California,” he said.
Indeed, gas prices in California have soared to record highs this week, with the average statewide per-gallon price for regular blend reaching $4.69 on Tuesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
Padilla said he has no qualms about using “verde,” or regular Mexican gasoline.
“Verde is 22 pesos per liter and roja (premium) is 26 pesos per liter,” he said, using the green and red color codes of Pemex gasoline blends. “It’s quite a difference. I just use the verde and keep my car well maintained.”
Javier Leal is exactly the jovial type you would expect to greet you at a street food cart in Mexico, except that he runs a shrimp ceviche cart in Buckeye, Ariz., outside Phoenix. On Wednesday, he was at a local convenience market gassing up after some extensive holiday shopping. His next step was to drive 500 miles south to Guasave, Sinaloa.
Leal, a Mexican national living as a permanent resident in Arizona, said he hadn’t been to Mexico in a year. He was taken aback to hear that gasoline prices there are currently lower than on this side of the border.
“It’s always been the case that gasoline prices here are cheaper and so I just assumed that was still the case,” he said.
So instead of filling his car’s tank, he dispensed just enough to get him across the border.
“When we can, we should make purchases in our own country,” he said.