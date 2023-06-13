Evangelina "Lina" Díaz participates in the Nogales Pride march for a third year in a row, in memory of her daughter, Roxanna Aydali Díaz, who passed away in 2020. Roxanna was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and her mother emphasized the importance of continuing to show support for her daughter. "I'm still proud of my daughter always," she told the NI in a follow-up message shortly after the festival.
For nearly two decades, co-organizers Cristian Vega and Alberto Arias have facilitated a Pride March in Nogales, Son., in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Participants – many of them kids and teens – rushed to take their places on a flatbed-turned-parade float.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Performers and community members cruise down Avenida Obregón through Nogales, Son. on a steady stream of cars and makeshift floats.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Hundreds turned out Saturday evening for an annual march celebrating Pride Month in Nogales, Son.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Ruso waits for the more than two-mile Nogales Pride parade to begin Saturday evening.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Community members – ranging from children to senior citizens – turned out Saturday to participate in the annual Pride Month parade in Nogales, Son.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
As hundreds marched down Avenida Obregón Saturday, community members lined the street, offering support, and at times, free hugs, for the Pride Month participants.
For nearly two decades, organizers Cristian Vega and Alberto Arias have facilitated a Pride March to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community in Nogales, Sonora.
On Saturday, that tradition continued in full, with hundreds of participants ranging from children to seniors making the more than two-mile trek down Avenida Obregón.
Waving pride flags and signs, teenagers piled onto flatbed trucks, as drag performers and Zumba dancers kept the crowd energized.
Per tradition, the march started outside the Show Center, a bar and performance space just south of Calle Internacional, and continued to Plaza Colosio.
For the third year in a row, Evangelina “Lina” Díaz attended in memory of her daughter, Roxanna Aydali Díaz, who’d been a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Carrying her daughter’s ashes, Díaz emphasized the importance of supporting her child – and keeping her memory alive.
“Sigo orgullosa de mi hija siempre,” she told the NI in a follow-up message shortly after the parade: “I remain proud of my daughter, always.”