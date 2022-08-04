Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lucas and Socorro Garcia cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election at the VFW Hall in Nogales.

“It’s so sad to see Nogales, being a border town, being so dependent on Nogales, Sonora and not seeing a change, not seeing it get better,” said Socorro, 74.

Voter - Jeff Winterberg

Jeff Winterberg cast his vote at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the county building in Rio Rico. "I'm surprised there was nobody in there," he said of the deserted polling place. "You'd think that the way things are in politics and the way the economy is it would bring more people out."
Challenger signs

Signs direct voters at Challenger Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Francisca

Francisca Flores, a volunteer for the campaign to re-elect Mayor Arturo Garino, sets up outside Challenger Elementary School, where one of 13 vote centers was set up around the county.
4 Pamela!.jpg
Primary election

First-time voter, 19-year-old Sebastian Montañes, cast his ballot Tuesday at the VFW Hall voting center.


Tags

Load comments