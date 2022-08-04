Lucas and Socorro Garcia cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election at the VFW Hall in Nogales.
“It’s so sad to see Nogales, being a border town, being so dependent on Nogales, Sonora and not seeing a change, not seeing it get better,” said Socorro, 74.
“Today we went out to cast our vote so that the city has a better candidate,” added Lucas, 80. “We’ve seen the city abandoned and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of interest about it. I hope the next candidate will be the right person who can put in the work and bring wellness to the city.”
But while the Garcias were passionate about being part of the democratic process on Tuesday, the majority of their fellow registered voters in Santa Cruz County were not.
According to results released Thursday evening, with some ballots still remaining to be counted, 6,433 of the county’s 30,005 eligible voters had participated in the primary – a rate of around 21 percent. Of those who voted, 4,520 cast a Democratic ballot and 1,880 voted the Republican ticket.
Elections, particularly primary elections, typically see less participation in years when there is no presidential race atop the ticket. But this year’s turnout appeared to be worse than the previous two midterm primaries of 2014 and 2018, when local voter participation was around 25 percent.
Statewide, turnout in Tuesday’s primary was 29.2 percent as of Thursday evening, with ballots still being counted.
“I have never seen a turnout like this,” said Nogales City Councilman Saulo Bonilla. He wasn’t on this year’s ballot, but showed up early Tuesday morning to campaign for Mayor Arturo Garino outside the vote center at Challenger Elementary School.
Kevin Martinez, a 28-year-old who cast his ballot late Tuesday at the VFW Hall in Nogales, said he makes it a point to vote regularly. He reiterated the importance of taking part in the democratic process.
“Very few people vote in the county,” he said. “It takes five minutes. Primaries are important, too.”
It wasn’t much busier at county vote centers outside of Nogales, where voters could participate in a number of state and federal primaries.
Jeff Winterberg, a longtime Rio Rico homeowner originally from Ohio, cast his vote at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the county building in Rio Rico.
“I’m surprised there was nobody in there,” he said of the deserted polling place. “You’d think that the way things are in politics and the way the economy is, it would bring more people out.”
Vote center marshal Candelario Adame said that by 8:30 a.m., just 10 people had voted in person and “a few” had dropped off early ballots at the Rio Rico site.
There was slightly more demand up the road at the Tubac Community Center – at least to start the day. Polling place marshal Bruce Monro said approximately 20 people had voted by 7:30 a.m., and one person was waiting to vote even before the center opened at 6 a.m.
The unofficial and not-quite-complete tallies posted Thursday evening showed that early votes outnumbered in-person ballots in Santa Cruz County by a margin of 5,057 to 1,386.
Local issues
In Nogales, where the Mayor’s Office and three seats on the council were on the ballot, some of those who showed up at the polls voiced deep concern for their community.
Enrique Corrales, a retired school district employee and Nogales native, cast his vote shortly before 8 a.m. at Challenger Elementary. Speaking afterward, he pointed to a stagnant local economy as a pressing issue.
“It doesn’t grow,” he said of the city, citing a lack of new businesses.
Corrales raised his children in Nogales. But as they grew up, he said, they moved to San Diego in search of better economic opportunity. Young people shouldn’t have to move to find work – particularly given the close-knit culture of Latino families, he added.
“We have to see changes,” he said. “What are (the candidates) going to do for us?”
Reyna Bojorquez, 59, left the vote center at the VFW Hall at around 9:30 a.m Tuesday, and noted room for improvement in the city’s public works and sanitation departments.
“I see the parks unattended, there’s lots of trash. I hope to see a change for the better,” she said. “We’re the town, we are the ones who elect the winners. It’s a good thing to participate.”
Alberto Badilla, 45, stopped by after work to cast his vote Tuesday evening at Challenger. He described a need for a more active economy, and said he hoped for changes within the city.
“We want to see clean neighborhoods, clean main streets,” Badilla said.
Exiting the polls Tuesday, Jesus Reyes said he’d like to see improvements in the city’s sewage system and generally lower tax rates.
“We need growth,” said Mikki Bojorquez, who was camped outside of Challenger with a stereo system, blasting music in support of her brother, Councilman Hector Bojorquez. Without Walmart and the produce industry, she speculated, there would hardly be any economic opportunity in the city.
Francisca Flores was also stationed outside Challenger to volunteer with the campaign to re-elect Mayor Arturo Garino. Despite her support for the incumbent mayor, she had several complaints about the state of the city.
“We want Nogales to be a little better, so that instead of going down it goes up,” she said. “This is where we live.”
Flores said she’d like to see safer, higher-quality streets.
“I take my granddaughter to Nogales High School every day,” she said. “That street – how rough.”
And in the area of the Villa Hermosa apartments, where Flores lives, a broken traffic light often hinders traffic, something she fears could cause an accident.
“It’s a battle over there,” she said. “You wait about a half-hour to make a turn … when you’re going to the freeway.”
Still, while Nogales voters expressed a desire for change and improvement, the three incumbent city council candidates finished atop the seven-person field. And while voters rejected another term for Garino, they replaced him with a mayoral candidate (Jorge Maldonado) who had served five-plus years on the council until he stepped down in April.
Martinez, the 28-year-old VFW Hall voter, said he was frustrated by a lack of good alternatives.
“We have miserable candidates. It was hard making a decision. For me, each and every one of the local candidates on the ballot, it saddens me that it’s them,” he said. “But you have to choose, and I chose the least worst. I voted for Maldonado. I had no other option.”
‘Why not?’
Others who voted in person on Tuesday were motivated by national issues in addition to local concerns.
Pamela Salcido, 19, was the last voter to cast a ballot at Challenger Elementary School on Tuesday evening. Salcido said she’d always planned to vote – as a child, she’d accompanied her grandmother to the polls. But the June 24 decision from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade further encouraged her to show up.
“Because everything that’s happening with the Supreme Court right now, I think everybody should vote,” she said. “I always knew I had to vote, but I just have to now. You know?”
Salcido said she’d focused primarily on the mayoral and gubernatorial races, adding that she’d known Mayor Garino since she was a child, when he was her art teacher.
After casting ballots Tuesday morning at Challenger, Armando Castelo and Agustina Trujillo said inflation and healthcare had been on their minds.
“And that they’re not lowering the food prices,” Trujillo said. “It’s terrible.”
First-time voter Sebastain Montañes, 19, said he had not been “intensively keeping up with the race” since he’s been away at college. But back in Nogales on Tuesday, he headed to the polls to cast his vote.
“I wasn’t able to do the early ballot because I was out of state,” he said. “I just got back yesterday. I hadn’t voted before so I was like, ‘Why not?’”