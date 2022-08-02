Vote here
Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday for in-person voting in a primary election that could, among other races, determine the next mayor of Nogales and as many as three city councilmembers.

The County Elections Office plans to operate 13 vote centers around the county on Aug. 2 – five in Nogales, four in Rio Rico, and one each in Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin (see full list below). Eligible registered voters in Santa Cruz County can cast their ballots at any one of the centers, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.



