The County Elections Office plans to operate 13 vote centers around the county on Aug. 2 – five in Nogales, four in Rio Rico, and one each in Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin (see full list below). Eligible registered voters in Santa Cruz County can cast their ballots at any one of the centers, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters registered with either the Democratic or Republican party must cast their party’s ballot. Independent voters can also participate by going to a voting center and choosing which party ballot they would like.
In addition, anyone who still has their vote-by-mail ballot can turn it in at one of the voting centers between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Or, they can drop the completed ballot in one of seven official drop boxes stationed around the county by 7 p.m. Tuesday (see below).
Voters should not mail their early ballots at this point, since they must be received by 7 p.m. on Aug. 2 to be counted.
Primary election voters will choose which candidates they want to represent their party in November in the general election races for an array of state and federal offices. Those who live within Nogales city limits will also vote for a mayoral candidate and up to three city council hopefuls.
City races are non-partisan, so the candidate lists are identical on each party's ballot. Candidates must win votes on a majority of ballots cast during the primary to be elected outright. Any seats that are not filled in August will then be decided in a run-off election on Nov. 8.
Where to vote
The following vote centers will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2:
Challenger Elementary School, 901 E. Calle Mayer, Nogales.
Nogales Recreation Center, 1500 Hohokam Dr., Nogales.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), 653 N. Grand Ave., Nogales.
Wade Carpenter Middle School, 595 W. Kino St., Nogales.
Nogales Woman’s Club, 1320 E. Bristol Dr., Nogales.
Rio Rico District Fire Station No. 2, 957 Calle Calabasas, Rio Rico.
Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi, Rio Rico.
Santa Cruz County building, 275 Rio Rico Dr., Rio Rico.
Tubac Fire District Station No. 2, 1360 W. Frontage Rd., Rio Rico.
Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd., Tubac.
Patagonia Public Library, 346 Duquesne Ave., Patagonia.
Santa Cruz County Fairgorunds, 3142 State Route 83, Sonoita.
Elgin Community Hall, 475 Elgin Rd., Elgin.
Mail-in ballot drop boxes
Voters who received but haven’t yet returned their mail-in ballot can drop them off at any of the vote centers listed above, or at an official drop box at the locations listed here:
Santa Cruz County Complex, 2150 N. Congress Drive, Nogales.
Nogales Public Library, 518 N. Grand Ave., Nogales.
Sonoita Public Library, 3147 State Route 83, Sonoita.
Patagonia Town Hall, 310 McKeown Ave., Patagonia.
Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd., Tubac.
Rio Rico Public Library, 275 Rio Rico Dr., Rio Rico.
Nogales City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave., Nogales.
Note: All drop boxes will be locked at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.