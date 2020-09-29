On the morning of Oct. 5, 2018, someone reported a suspicious-looking male looking through the windows of a fast food restaurant on Mariposa Road. A Nogales Police Department made contact with the suspect, who was identified as 19-year-old Moses Guzman Gutierrez.
According to court documents, Guzman told the officer he was there to pick up an application, and he appeared nervous. When the officer asked what was in his backpack, Guzman initially said it was books, then said he wasn’t sure and that he was holding it for someone else.
Guzman reportedly allowed the officers to look in the pack, which contained two brick-shaped packages. The packages turned out to contain nearly five pounds of fentanyl.
During a post-arrest interview, Guzman reportedly said that he had crossed into the United States from Mexico, where he was living, and met with an acquaintance at a fast food restaurant in Nogales. The acquaintance had some items in his car, and he put them in Guzman’s backpack.
They then went to deliver the items to a third person, but the acquaintance said he was being followed and needed to get another car. So he dropped Guzman off at the fast food restaurant, where he was later arrested by the NPD officer.
Guzman later pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony drug offense, and on Sept. 18, Judge Pro-Tem Denneen Peterson sentenced him to three years of probation, including 180 days in the county jail.
He was also required to complete 360 hours of community service.