At least three months after the conflict began, residents continue to raise concerns and lodge complaints over air and noise pollution created by a recently added asphalt plant at the CalPortland property in western Rio Rico.
But now, Santa Cruz County officials say they can’t do much to enforce regulations regarding operations at the site, which is located in a largely residential area.
During a public meeting with Rio Rico residents last week, county officials informed the attendees that the asphalt batch plant, run by contractor Fisher Sand and Gravel, was operating under CalPortland’s state-issued mining permit, limiting the county’s authority to impose local regulations.
“Because the mining activities are exempt from local zoning, there would be no requirement for them to come to the county and tell us (about the asphalt plant),” Frank Dillon, the county’s planning and zoning director, said during the May 12 meeting. “We had no way to know. We find it equally frustrating.”
Fisher Sand and Gravel, a North Dakota-based company with a history of air quality violations in Arizona, began operating the asphalt plant in Rio Rico early this year after it secured a contract with the Arizona Department of Transportation to make renovations to a stretch of Interstate 19. Soon, neighbors who had previously co-existed with the longstanding CalPortland operation at the site began complaining about dirt and chemicals filling the air around them, as well as loud noise from the asphalt plant at all hours of the day.
In March, a CalPortland spokeswoman told the NI that the company had provided the property for the asphalt plant, but had “nothing to do” with Fisher Sand and Gravel’s operations there.
Initially, Dillon said, county officials believed that Fisher’s asphalt batch plant was operating under a separate permit within the CalPortland property.
When nearby residents began complaining earlier this year about pollution and traffic being created by the asphalt plant, the county issued Fisher a cease and desist order for two main issues: the asphalt plant wasn’t permitted in the general rural zone, and the company was using an illegal driveway for access to the site.
The first part of that order was countered by CalPortland’s mining permit from the state, which exempted the asphalt batch plant from having to comply with local zoning regulations, Dillon said.
As for the second part of the order, Dillon said, CalPortland is in the process of applying for a permit to use the driveway. At the same time, the county received a letter from the nonprofit mining group Arizona Rock Products Association, challenging whether the permit for the driveway is necessary.
“We’re currently in the process of investigating that, as well, to determine if we can hold CalPortland and Fisher to the driveway permit and ensure that they do everything necessary and go through the county to do so,” Dillon said.
Skepticism over permits
But attendees at the meeting were unhappy with the county’s handling of the situation and expressed skepticism over the CalPortland and Fisher relationship.
Rio Rico residents Marcela Parra and Randall Langham, both members of the homeowners association for the neighborhood just south of the asphalt plant, insisted on getting proof of the mining permit that allowed the companies’ integrated operations.
“Was that just an afterthought because we started complaining? Where’s the timeline of that?” Parra said, also questioning the interests of the Arizona Rock Products Association. “Is that just their lobbying group that’s going to try to bury us in requests for this and challenges here and there?”
Langham questioned whether county officials were using their limited authority in the situation as a way to take the responsibility off their shoulders and force the residents to deal with the pollution and traffic on their own.
But Dillon said that the county had its own doubts about the issuance of the permits, and insisted that staff would continue to investigate how to find new means of helping.
“I think the most effective thing we’ve been able to do, thus far, is keep consistent communication with (the Arizona Department of Environment Quality) and ensure that they’re hearing the concerns that you’ve been providing to us,” he said.
Supervisor Rudy Molera, whose district includes the CalPortland facility and neighboring homes, noted that ADEQ had conducted an inspection of the site as recently as April 30 and had found “some deficiencies.”
A state inspector had previously found air pollution violations at the Fisher facility on at least two occasions in late February and early March after neighbors began complaining. On March 9, ADEQ issued Fisher a Notice of Violation, which was then closed on March 16 after inspectors found that the company had properly addressed the issue.
According to new inspection reports, Fisher was issued another NOV in early April for opacity violations, and corrected the issues to close the report by April 26. Then on April 30, ADEQ issued Fisher another NOV for a “fugitive dust violation,” and closed it on May 19.
Molera added that county officials had also met with CalPortland personnel to make them aware of the issues and try to work together to address them.
A CalPortland spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment by press time. But in a May 5 letter addressed to Molera, a representative of its Arizona division said the company was working to address the problems.
The issues listed in the letter included identifying other asphalt plant locations for future projects, getting permits for driveways, mitigating dust pollution and cleaning up debris.
However, when it came to the neighbors’ complaint regarding the 24/7 hours of operation at the asphalt plant, the letter stated that no changes could be made.
Bringing in the state
State Reps. Daniel Hernandez and Andrea Dalessandro, as well as Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, all of whom represent the area as part of Arizona Legislative District 2, participated virtually in the May 12 meeting.
But like the county, they only offered limited help.
Hernandez said the legislators could work alongside the county throughout the summer to figure out how to make changes to state statutes regarding mining operations and permits. However, those bills couldn’t be introduced until next year, he added.
The Rio Rico residents insisted that they wanted immediate solutions to the air pollution affecting their health and the 24-hour operations keeping the families awake at night.
For that, Molera suggested that they address ADOT together, considering it’s the agency that contracted Fisher for the repaving project on I-19.
“Down the road, we can also look at the big picture, look at the bill and changing the language so this doesn’t happen in our neighborhood anymore or any neighborhood,” he said.