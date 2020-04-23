The county government and its community partners will reprise a highly popular produce giveaway at two locations this weekend.
In an announcement on Thursday, the county said approximately 1,000 boxes of fresh produce will be handed out from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at each of two sites: the Oasis Cinema in Nogales and Rio Rico High School.
Community members are asked to remain in their cars as they move through the lines at the distribution locations, and to wear masks if possible. Volunteers will put the produce boxes into people’s cars for them.
The County Office of Emergency Management is also seeking 60 volunteers to assist in the events, saying in a news release that volunteers will need to be on site at 7 a.m. on Saturday for a site orientation, distribution of personal protective equipment, a safety briefing and assignment into loading teams.
“We suggest you bring your own drinking water, a hat and dress comfortably. Closed toe shoes are recommended,” the news release said.
To volunteer, call (520) 375-8000 by 4 p.m. Friday.
During the first two produce distributions on April 16 and 17 in Nogales and Rio Rico, organizers handed out a total of 1,600 free boxes of fresh produce.
The Nogales area, a hub for imported fruits and vegetables from Mexico, has been awash in excess produce of late as demand from restaurants, hotels and schools has dried up due to coronavirus-related closures and restrictions.
In addition to the county government, partners in the giveaways include the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas and its members, Oasis Theater, Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, Nogales Unified School District, the Nogales and Tucson Community Food Bank, the City of Nogales, Nogales Police Department, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, the Knights of Columbus, the Arizona Army National Guard, Westrock, Santa Cruz Cold Storage, Wilson Produce, Wise Trucking, INNOVA Engineering, Larry Harvey and Naumann Hobbs.